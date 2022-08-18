A Home for All
A Webinar About the Catholic Case for Supporting LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination
Sunday, October 30, 2022
4:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time
Program Description
New Ways Ministry’s new book, A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination, makes the case for why and how Catholics should support non-discrimination initiatives for LGBTQ+ people in both church and society. This 60-minute webinar will examine some of the book’s key insights and include a period for questions with the authors, Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine.
To learn more about the book and order your copy, click here.
To register for the webinar, use the form below.
Registration
A donation of $15 is suggested. All are welcome regardless of any donation.
Registration closes on October 27th.