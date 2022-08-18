Program Description

New Ways Ministry’s new book, A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination, makes the case for why and how Catholics should support non-discrimination initiatives for LGBTQ+ people in both church and society. This 60-minute webinar will examine some of the book’s key insights and include a period for questions with the authors, Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine.

To learn more about the book and order your copy, click here.

To register for the webinar, use the form below.