Brother Joseph Bach, OSF, Director of Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation, Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, New York
“I often find myself asking how discrimination of any kind is found in the Catholic Church. After spending more than 25 years in Catholic education as a teacher and a principal, I have seen many LGBTQ young people and adults suffer discrimination within our Church.
“As a Franciscan Brother, I feel called to work to protect the value, dignity, and worth of each person whom I encounter in whatever way I am able, as St. Francis of Assisi did with those who were marginalized in his time. As I always told my students, ‘You are made in the image and likeness of God and therefore good! Don’t ever let anyone tell you that there is something wrong with you because you are exactly as God created you to be.’
“We should be able to look at others and tell them, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, that, when they look in the mirror, they should be able to smile and say, ‘Wow, God! Thanks! You did a great job, I am exactly as you intended me to be! Thanks!’ After all, isn’t this what the Gospel calls us to do? We must create a space of welcome and embrace that celebrates the gifts that all of our siblings bring to our Church.”
Rita Cotterly, PhD, Founder, Sexuality Education Center, Fort Worth, Texas
I began attending Dignity Masses with the LGBTQ community on a “fact finding mission.” Who and what are “they?” I learned. They are my friends, my siblings, my fellow travelers, and members of the same Body of Christ as I am. They are created in God’s image and likeness just as I—a heterosexual, Catholic woman whose life has been blessed by their presence—am.
I have learned that being gay or transgender is not a choice, illness, sin or phase. Consequently, LGBTQ individuals should be treated with the same rights as their heterosexual friends. LGBTQ individuals realize that they are “different” at an early age but it takes time and effort for them to discover their authentic self. A visit to a botanical garden, a zoo, a busy mall, or a careful reading of the Gospels illustrates God’s enjoyment and intention of uniqueness and variety.
My years of attending Dignity Masses resulted in a “conversion experience.” I am so grateful to the LGBTQ community as I witnessed them integrating their spirituality and sexuality, relating to women as equals, living the Gospel by feeding the poor, visiting the sick and by celebrating who we all are – the image of God, the body of Christ, the Spirit in our world.
Sister Ilia Delio, OSF, Josephine C. Connelly Endowed Chair in Theology, Villanova University
A church grounded in the core reality of God’s love must be a church living from the center of that love, which is why the church can survive into the future only if it opens wide its doors to all those it currently excludes: women, laity, gay, non-binary, transgendered, divorced, and remarried. Love does not fixate on doctrines and canon laws, but is ‘patient and kind,’ as St. Paul wrote.
—from Birth of a Dancing Star: My Journey from Cradle Catholic to Cyborg Christian, Maryknoll, New York: Orbis Books, 2019