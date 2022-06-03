Brother Joseph Bach, OSF, Director of Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation, Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, New York

“I often find myself asking how discrimination of any kind is found in the Catholic Church. After spending more than 25 years in Catholic education as a teacher and a principal, I have seen many LGBTQ young people and adults suffer discrimination within our Church.

“As a Franciscan Brother, I feel called to work to protect the value, dignity, and worth of each person whom I encounter in whatever way I am able, as St. Francis of Assisi did with those who were marginalized in his time. As I always told my students, ‘You are made in the image and likeness of God and therefore good! Don’t ever let anyone tell you that there is something wrong with you because you are exactly as God created you to be.’

“We should be able to look at others and tell them, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, that, when they look in the mirror, they should be able to smile and say, ‘Wow, God! Thanks! You did a great job, I am exactly as you intended me to be! Thanks!’ After all, isn’t this what the Gospel calls us to do? We must create a space of welcome and embrace that celebrates the gifts that all of our siblings bring to our Church.”