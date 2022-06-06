A new book from New Ways Ministry

In the summer of 2021, to help explain and clarify the pro-LGBTQ Catholic position on non-discrimination, New Ways Ministry composed and released a theological statement entitled “A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ Non-Discrimination.” This statement was endorsed by over 750 prominent Catholic theologians, pastoral leaders, scholars, and writers. Additionally, over 1,900 Catholics involved in volunteer church ministry also endorsed the statement.

This booklet has taken the text of that statement and presents its ideas in a format designed to help individual Catholics better understand the principles, values, and concepts it contains. The booklet also contains testimonies from some of the people who endorsed the statement, as well as excerpts from public statements about LGBTQ non-discrimination made by Catholic leaders. The booklet is divided into 12 questions with subsequent answers.