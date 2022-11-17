Down to the Roots

In the Bible, the only thing we ever learn about the person Jesse is that he was the father of David, who would become Israel’s greatest king. Nothing else is recorded about him.

In 1 Samuel 16: 1-13, God tells the prophet Samuel, “Fill your horn with oil, and be on your way. For I am sending you to Jesse in Bethlehem, for I have chosen my ruler from among his children… You are to anoint for me my selection.”

When Samuel arrives at Bethlehem, he invites Jesse and his family to a sacrificial feast. Jesse brings with him his seven elder sons. David, the youngest, is left behind to tend the sheep. Each of the seven sons are presented to Samuel, but all seven are rejected by God. “Are these all the sons you have?” asks Samuel. When David is sent for and announced, God says, “Rise and anoint this one.”

In the “root of Jesse” (Isaiah 11:10), the prophet Isaiah traces the lineage of the Messiah who is to be born through the “seed of David” (Romans 1:3). Using the term, the “stump of Jesse,” Isaiah prophesies the future of the nation Israel. God had chosen Israel to be God’s own people. Because Israel rejected God’s ways and refused to repent, God allowed the Assyrians to destroy and enslave God’s chosen people. In exile away from the land, Israel became a broken and devastated people. Nevertheless, even in this despair, Israel was called to hope – for “a shoot would grow from the stump of Jesse and from his roots a branch would bear fruit” (Isaiah 11:1). Though the great blossoming of the Davidic kings had been cut down to a mere stump in exile, a shoot was to survive, and from the lineage of Jesse and David, the chosen Messiah would bring the People of Israel back into the graces of God.