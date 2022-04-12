Doubt, Faith, Scars, Life

JOHN 20:19-31

In the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked where the disciples were, for fear of the Temple authorities, Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, “Peace be with you.” Having said this, the savior showed them the marks of crucifixion.

The disciples rejoiced when they saw Jesus. Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As Abba God has sent me, so I send you.” After saying this, Jesus breathed on them and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive someone’s sins, they are forgiven. If you retain someone’s sins, they are retained.”

It so happened that one of the Twelve, Thomas, called Didymus, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples kept telling him, “We have seen Jesus.” But Thomas said, “Unless I see the mark of the nails, put my finger in the nail marks, and my hand into the spear wound, I will not believe!”

On the eighth day, the disciples were once more in the room, and this time Thomas was with them. Jesus came, even though the doors were locked, and stood before them, saying, “Peace be with you.” Then, addressing Thomas, Jesus said, “Take your finger and examine my hands. Put your hand into my side. Don’t persist in your unbelief, but believe!”

Thomas responded, “My Savior and my God!” Jesus said, “Have you come to believe because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”

Jesus performed many other signs as well – signs not recorded here – in the presence of the disciples. But these have been written that you may come to believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Only Begotten, and that through this belief you may have life in Jesus’ name.