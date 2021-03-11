Coming Out into the Light

“Yes, God so loved the world as to give the Only Begotten One, that whoever believes may not die, but have eternal life. God sent the Only Begotten One into the world not to condemn the world, but that through the Only Begotten, the world might be saved.

Whoever believes in the Only Begotten avoids judgement, but whoever does not believe is judged already for not believing in the name of the Only Begotten of God.

On these grounds is sentence pronounced: that though the light came into the world, people showed they preferred darkness to the light because their deeds were evil. Indeed, those who do wrong, hate the light and avoid it, for fear their actions will be exposed; but whoever lives the truth comes out into the light, so that it may be plainly seen that what they do is done in God.”

For all the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Lent click here.