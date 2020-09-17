Blessed Parents:

New Ways Ministry has partnered with Progetto Gionata, an Italian LGBTQ faith group, to publish an English language translation of their collection of six stories of the spiritual journeys of parents and grandparents who have lesbian and gay children.

The Italian version of the book was presented to Pope Francis in a private audience with the authors on September 17, 2020.

The English language version will have a foreword by Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry Executive Director, and an afterword by Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, New Ways Ministry Co-Founder. It will also include English language resources for Catholic parents of LGBTQ children.

The English book will be released in October 2020.

