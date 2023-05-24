The following presentation, “Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws and Catholic Peacemaking,” was hosted by Pax Christi Metro DC-Baltimore on May 6, 2023. The speaker was Robert Shine, associate director of New Ways Ministry.

Description: LGBTQ+ people, particularly those who are transgender or nonbinary, face increasing oppression today in both civil society and the church. Witnessing to Gospel nonviolence requires that we respond to such unjust and dehumanizing policies, laws, and actions targeting LGBTQ+ people. This presentation examines the present climate, as well as explain how Catholic peacemakers can act for LGBTQ+ equality based on our commitments to social justice.