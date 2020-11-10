Advent: Year B, Week 3

As the exiled Israelites journey back to their homeland after the Babylonian captivity, all eyes are drawn to the cloud of God’s glory, which rests on these fully redeemed people.

The rebuilding of Israel is structured and focused: cities in ruin will be reconstructed; justice will prevail; the wicked will be indicted, and punishing yolks will be unfastened. Israel, clothed with robes of deliverance, will be like oaks of righteousness, planted by YHWH to display God’s glory.

The allusion to mighty oaks, seeded by tiny acorns, conveys unbounded potential. Moreover, the magnificence of oak and its associations with life, strength, wisdom, nobility, loyalty, longevity, heritage and honor, symbolizes a God who delights in extravagant blessing.

As LGBTQ members who descend from the House of Israel, may we always cling to the promise of extravagant blessing in the coming of the Chosen One. However, if we still feel like tiny acorns, disseminated on the forest floor, we should also bear in mind that “the One who calls us is faithful and God will make sure it comes to pass” (1 Thessalonians 5:24).