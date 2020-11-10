Advent: Year B, Week 2

SCRIPTURE

Mark 1:1-8

1 Here begins the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Son of God: 2 as it is written in Isaiah the Prophet: “I send my messenger before you to prepare your way, 3 the voice of one crying in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of our God. Clear a straight path.’ ”

4 John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness, proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. 5 The whole Judean countryside and all of the people of Jerusalem went out to John and were baptized by him in the Jordan River, as they confessed their sins.

6 John was clothed in camel’s hair and wore a leather belt around his waist, and he ate nothing but locusts and wild honey.

7 In the course of his preaching, John said, “One more powerful than I is to come after me. I am not fit to stoop and untie his sandal straps. 8 I have baptized you with water, but the One to come will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.”

