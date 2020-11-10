Advent: Year B, Week 1

The Gospel of Mark for this Sunday puts forth a sequence of events that must take place before we can see the Promised One coming in the clouds with great power and glory. This sequence of events is described in the opening lines of the Gospel as a darkening sun, a dying moon, dwindling stars, and a quaking heaven. Mark offers no enlightenment as to why this uncertainty exists, only that hope will triumph.

Mark goes on to say, “Take a lesson from the fig tree: as soon as its branches grow tender and its leaves sprout, you know that summer is near. So also, when you see these things happening, you know that the Promised One is near, right at the door.” (Mark 13:28-29).

If we apply the metaphor of the fig tree to the recent happenings in the Catholic world, it does feel like summer is near. The branches of the church have grown tender and leaves are sprouting! Across the United States, priests, parents, and church workers are creating spiritual programs to build a more inclusive church, including for Latinx LGBTQ Catholics. An increasing number of bishops in Austria and Germany continue to endorse church blessings for same gender couples. Religious congregations are taking the lead to address topics like coming out, dismantling heteronormativity, and dealing with homophobia in their own communities. And, of course, Pope Francis’ endorsement of same-sex civil unions is nothing short of seismic.

Here in the northern hemisphere, it may feel like winter, but this sequence of events in the Catholic church carries with it all the promises of summer. We still face some uncertainties as we continue our quest for LGBTQ rights, equality and justice, but could these “happenings” – “right at the door” – truly mean that hope in the Promised One is near?