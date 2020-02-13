Retreat Description

The retreat will focus on helping LGBTQ believers, their friends, and allies recover a sense of hope. In addition to time for prayer, silence, discussion, and participation in the Sacraments, Fr. James will share a vision of highly positive happenings in the global Church and discuss how growing into truthfulness as LGBTQ people and allies is intimately connected to basic Christianity.

Fr. James will also explain how Biblical texts and a theology of natural law have been used to dehumanize LGBTQ folks and to bind their consciences. This flawed methodology will be replaced with an enriched account of Scripture and natural law theory to furnish us reason for hope. All of the presentations will include plenty of time for participation, feedback, and sharing.

Presentation titles –

Unbinding the Hidden Puritanism of the U.S. Catholic Conscience

Basic Christianity & LGBTQ Issues

Reclaiming a Truly Catholic Reading of Scripture

Natural Law Is Our Friend

The retreat will also include prayer services, small group discussions, a relevant film, and Mass.

Starting and Ending Times: The retreat begins on Friday, November 6, with dinner at 6:00 p.m. and the program beginning at 7:00 p.m. The retreat ends on Sunday, November 8, with luncheon that begins at 1:00 p.m.

Retreat Leader

James Alison is a Catholic theologian, priest and author who has studied, lived and worked in Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and the United States as well as his native England.

He is the author of several books which examine theological ideas, and which take LGBTQ issues seriously. His books include Faith beyond resentment: fragments catholic and gay, On being liked, and Undergoing God. Most of his more recent writings can be found on www.jamesalison.co.uk .

Having lived with the Dominican Order between 1981 and 1995, James works as an itinerant preacher, lecturer and retreat giver. He is currently a Fellow of Imitatio (www.imitatio.org), a network designed to study the consequences of philosopher René Girard’s insights into human behavior and culture.

Over the years James has firmly but gently faced down Church authority on matters gay and lived to tell the tale, including receiving a phone call from Pope Francis in which the pontiff affirmed James’ priesthood.

Registration and Logistics

Location: Linwood Spiritual Center, 52 Linwood Road, Rhinebeck, New York 12572

Registration Fee: $395 (LIMITED CAPACITY)

Registration fee includes overnight accommodations and all meals from Friday dinner to Sunday lunch. Partial scholarships available before October 1st. Send email explaining the need to info@NewWaysMinistry.org

To Register Online, click here

To Register by Mail: Make checks payable to “New Ways Ministry” and send with registration form to: New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Cancellation Policy: Prior to October 1st, all but $25 is refundable.

Travel Tips:

By Train or Bus –

Amtrak trains stop at Rhinecliff, NY.

Shortline buses stop in Rhinebeck, NY. Taxis are available at the train station, a short ride away.

By Car –

New York State Thruway (I-87) north or south to Exit 19, Kingston

Bear right after toll onto Route 28 west

Bear right onto first ramp after traffic light onto Route 209 north

Route 209 north becomes Route 199 east, continue to Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

Proceed to second traffic light after bridge, turn right onto Route 9G south

Turn right at the next traffic light onto Route 9 south

Proceed through Rhinebeck, pass Beekman Arms, take the first right onto Mill Road

Linwood Spiritual Center is 3.3 miles on the right

When you arrive at the retreat center, please park your car in the 2nd parking lot and come to the main office.

Retreat Center Phone Number: 845-876-4178

For further information, please call (301) 277-5674.