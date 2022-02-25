Job Openings at New Ways Ministry

New Ways Ministry, a 45-year old national Catholic ministry of justice and reconciliation for LGBTQ Catholics and the wider church community, maintains a daily blog on Catholic LGBTQ news, opinion, and spirituality (www.NewWaysMinistry.org/blog). We are seeking part-time blog contributors to develop posts, often based on other published journalistic sources. This position is a part-time, remote working opportunity, with flexible scheduling as long as deadlines are met. Bloggers commit to writing a minimum of one post per week. They can begin employment while attending school or working another job, with opportunities for full-time employment possible.

Required: Excellent writing and reading skills, with proven ability to produce on deadline and write in a factual, journalistic style; above average web research skills. Knowledge of both Catholic and LGBTQ issues and culture is preferred.

To Apply: Please send resume and sample of expository, persuasive/argumentative, or journalistic writing (500-800 words) to director@NewWaysMinistry.org. Please put “Blog Contributor Position” in the subject line.