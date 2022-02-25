Job Openings at New Ways Ministry
Blog Contributor
New Ways Ministry, a 45-year old national Catholic ministry of justice and reconciliation for LGBTQ Catholics and the wider church community, maintains a daily blog on Catholic LGBTQ news, opinion, and spirituality (www.NewWaysMinistry.org/blog). We are seeking part-time blog contributors to develop posts, often based on other published journalistic sources. This position is a part-time, remote working opportunity, with flexible scheduling as long as deadlines are met. Bloggers commit to writing a minimum of one post per week. They can begin employment while attending school or working another job, with opportunities for full-time employment possible.
Required: Excellent writing and reading skills, with proven ability to produce on deadline and write in a factual, journalistic style; above average web research skills. Knowledge of both Catholic and LGBTQ issues and culture is preferred.
To Apply: Please send resume and sample of expository, persuasive/argumentative, or journalistic writing (500-800 words) to director@NewWaysMinistry.org. Please put “Blog Contributor Position” in the subject line.
Digital Content Coordinator
New Ways Ministry, a 45-year national Catholic ministry of justice and reconciliation for LGBTQ Catholics and the wider church community, seeks a Digital Content Coordinator.
Description of Position:
The Digital Content Coordinator is responsible for managing New Ways Ministry’s website and social media channels. The focuses of these digital outlets include:
- Providing up-to-date pastoral resources for Catholic LGBTQ ministry and advocacy
- Developing and maintaining research archives for those examining Catholic LGBTQ issues
- Offering information on Catholic LGBTQ events and developments
- Promoting the programs and activities of New Ways Ministry and other Catholic reform organizations
The Coordinator works primarily with the Executive Director and Associate Director on a variety of tasks:
- Regular updates on social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
- Regular updating of our extensive website of Catholic LGBTQ information, materials, and resources.
- Development and design of new website content as needed
- Maintains and analyzes website and social media data
- Development of online registration forms for events and activities
- Distribution of regular emails through Constant Contact
- Other digital administrative assignments
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree Bachelor’s degree or several years of professional experience with managing digital content
- Excellent writing skills
- Experience with social media for nonprofit use
- Professional knowledge of WordPress and Constant Contact required. Experience with professional mailing list software preferred
- Proven ability for graphic design. Knowledge of Canva preferred
- Highly organized, strong attention to detail, and self-motivation
- Familiarity with Catholic teachings, practices, and culture preferred
- Ability to work in a team environment
In addition, we look for the demonstration of the following key attributes:
- Quality
- Dependability
- Productivity
- Adaptability
On site employment at an office in the Washington, DC metropolitan area is preferred. We will consider applicants for remote work.
Compensation:
This Digital Content Coordinator is not an employee but an independent contractor, who will receive a 1099 tax form and will be responsible for paying all relevant taxes. As an independent contractor, the person is not entitled to receive benefits that are given to employees.
- Approx. 80 (75 to 85) hours/month
- $25/hour for three months probationary period; if successful, $35/hour for permanent part-time employment
- This position is available immediately
- Possible opportunity for full-time employment.
New Ways Ministry is committed to being an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, or sexual orientation in any of its activities or operations.
To apply:
Send a cover letter, resume, writing sample (500 words of expository or persuasive prose) and optional graphic design samples to Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director, director@NewWaysMinistry.org. Please put “Digital Content Coordinator” in the subject line.