Today is Thanksgiving Day, a major national holiday in the U.S. Bondings 2.0’s tradition is to invite members of the extended New Ways Ministry family to share what they are grateful for in the Catholic LGBTQ+ world this past year. Here are the responses:

Rose Brennan, Associate Editor, Bondings 2.0: I am thankful for the passing of Amendment 2 in Virginia, which enshrined marriage equality in the state constitution. Despite unfortunate efforts from the “Catholics Vote No” campaign led by Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, the will of the people triumphed and our LGBTQ+ brothers, sisters and siblings are now guaranteed the same fundamental right of marriage under state law.

Emma Cieslik, Bondings 2.0 Guest Contributor: Thank you to every LGBTQ+ Catholic ancestor whose name we know and whose name we do not. Your choice to stay-an incredibly difficult one for many of us–is one of resistance. We owe our lives, our faith, our rights, to you all and your visibility and advocacy.

Wesley Coccozello, Operations and Communications Manager: I am grateful for the parents and loved ones of LGBTQ+ people who choose the often painful work of transformation over self-protective comfort. This year, I’ve spoken with several Catholic parents wrestling with their children’s orientation and/or gender transition in order to love them more deeply. Their courage reminds me that love demands our old assumptions break so grace can rebuild us.

Francis DeBernardo, Executive Director: Not one of my days goes by without a deep awareness that the only way that New Ways Ministry’s work goes forward is because of the great support–financial, spiritual, moral–from so many folks across the nation. Though we are a small staff, I never feel that we are working alone, but are surrounded by so many generous souls.

Brian Flanagan, Senior Fellow: As an ecclesiology nerd and a gay Catholic, I’m grateful to the Synod on Synodality’s canonical commission for their report recommending changes in canon law that will allow LGBTQ+ Catholics to be heard and to be listened to for generations to come.

Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, Co-Founder: I give thanks that, this year, LGBTQ+ people were publicly embraced by many more of the world’s bishops—not only in the U.S., but also in Italy, Spain, the Philippines, Japan, Mexico, Algiers, Switzerland, Columbia, India, Malta, Sicily, Brazil, and, of course, Germany. This is one step we need to change the sexual ethics teaching of our church.

Fr. Gregory Greiten, Regular Contributor, Bondings 2.0: I’m grateful to the Milwaukee high school students who interviewed me this summer and wove my story as an openly gay priest into a larger play about love in our city, Milwaukee, alongside the stories of so many LGBTQ+ neighbors. Their listening and courage give me great hope.

Rev. Chris Lawton, CSP, Advisory Board Member: I am grateful to the many LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies who create connection and community in places where organized LGBTQ+ ministry is, even today, not permitted: greeters at Mass, folks meeting at coffee shops, digital content creators, and more. Thank you for your faith, your creativity and your perseverance.

Jim McDermott, Regular Contributor, Bondings 2.0: This Thanksgiving, I pray with gratitude in my heart for queer people who approach their identities with humor and delight (including the many queer religious who welcomed and mentored me); for those who are quietly dedicated to helping others; and for the many Catholic trans people who continue to follow the invitation of God in their hearts.

Sister Donna McGartland, OSF, Regular Contributor, Bondings 2.0: In a world that continues to be polarized and divided, I am deeply grateful for those who stay faithful to the Gospel call of inclusion and unity, especially those who embrace and witness to the Creator’s Truth that all are Beloved for all are created in God’s image and likeness.

Ariell Watson Simon, Regular Contributor, Bondings 2.0: I’m grateful for the focus on listening to all of the faithful during this implementation phase of the global Synod on Synodality. To all who have heeded to the voices of the LGBTQ+ baptized: thank you! To all those LGBTQ+ folks who have courageously shared your experiences: thank you! Our Church is stronger for it.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 26, 2026

HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY TO YOU AND THOSE YOU LOVE!