While German reactions to blessings for people in same-gender relationships have been mixed, LGBTQ+ pastoral ministry has taken many forms and continues to expand.

Several pastoral workers recently shared their reflections on this ministry in an article for the German publication Westfalenpost.

André Stielicke of Winterberg serves as a volunteer for queer-sensitive pastoral care in the Hochsauerland-Ost area. Although the fact that he and his husband could not be married in the Church remains one of his “deepest wounds,” Stielicke shares that he considers his work in LGBTQ+ ministry to be vital and life-giving.

“This work certainly isn’t met with only positive reactions,” he acknowledges. “But that is precisely why we are here: to bring such shortcomings to light, to initiate a dialogue, and to proclaim the joyful message of our faith.”

For Stielicke, LGBTQ+ ministry and queer concerns within the Church are much larger than questions of blessings. In his own marriage, for instance, he does not feel the need to seek out a blessing to feel validated in his identity.

“I know that I am loved by God, and I also know that our love is loved. I don’t need a priest to state that all over again,” he says. While he supports blessings for queer couples “completely,” there are other issues– such as queer participation in ordained ministry–that must also be attended to.

In 2025, the German Bishops’ Conference published a guide for blessings of LGBTQ+ couples, and several dioceses including Essen, Munich and Freising, Münster, and Osnabrück have since adopted the guide. In some areas, however — such as the Archdiocese of Paderborn — implementation of this guide has been slow.

Stielicke works alongside parish associate Jörg Willerscheidt, a man with a long history of working with the queer community. According to Willerscheidt, the greatest need he encounters is the need to be wholly integrated and embraced, rather than reduced to certain behaviors or preconceptions. Willerscheidt says:

“As someone who has been — and still is — very active within the queer community, I see just how much deep-seated hurt exists,. People ask: ‘We are blessed by the core message of salvation — why don’t others understand that? Why don’t the church leaders understand it? Why is there still a distinction made between one kind of love and another?…Most of the people I know in the queer community are individuals who feel loved by God—and who are loved by God. Why does the Church draw a distinction?”

Father Werner Vullhorst of the Benedictine Abbey of Königsmünster in Meschede serves as a pastoral minister for queer concerns in the Hochsauerland-West area. Father Vullhorst notes that while he is happy to give blessings to those who ask, he does not feel that he needs a manual to do so. Much like Stielicke, Father Vullhorst sees the most pressing concerns to be not those of blessings, but rather those of belonging.

“For me, the acceptance of queer lives is a matter of human rights,” he says. “In some parts of our country, queer people no longer even feel safe enough to live there. In this sense, I believe the Church must clearly become a ‘safe place’ for queer individuals.”

In line with this idea, a “queer prayer service” has been established in Arnsberg, where queer Catholics and other Christians can gather together for prayer and community. This queer pastoral ministry was officially established by the Archdiocese of Paderborn in 2022.

Such a prayer service is not an isolated event. In 2025, for instance, Provost Dr. Reinhard Richter from Brilon offered a Liturgy of the Word on Valentine’s Day for all couples, including queer ones.

These pastoral workers and their ministries demonstrate that LGBTQ+ ministry in Germany is multifaceted and growing. Even in areas where official recognition is slow to emerge, the work of LGBTQ+ pastoral workers and affirming ministers continues to expand to ensure that queer Catholics are included and uplifted.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, November 25, 2026