Last week the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) met in Baltimore for its annual plenary assembly where they elected several bishops to leadership positions.

While two of the bishops have records that seem at least open to dialogue and friendship with the LGBTQ+ Catholic community, the same cannot be said for the rest of these newly elected leaders. The following is a summary of each bishop’s LGBTQ+ record. Each bishop is identified by name, diocese, and the position(s) to which he was elected.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades; Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend; USCCB Secretary, Chair of the Committee on Priorities and Plans:

Bishop Rhoades’ record on LGBTQ+ issues is very negative, especially when it comes to transgender topics. In 2025, Bishop Rhoades forbade diocesan ministries from using preferred pronouns for young Catholics, as well as from acknowledging the existence of transgender and non-binary people. The directive, titled “Formation of Young People in Catholic Christian Anthropology and Pastoral Accompaniment of Those Who Experience Gender Incongruence or Same-Sex Attraction,” also forbade youth from taking puberty blockers or other medical gender “interventions” on diocesan property, and required youth to use bathrooms and private facilities “that accord with their God-given sexuality.”

As a member of the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, Bishop Rhoades co-authored a doctrinal note calling for Catholic hospitals not to provide gender-affirming care. He also previously served as chair of the Committee on Religious Liberty, which has a strong negative record on LGBTQ+ initiatives. He also criticized the University of Notre Dame and St. Mary’s College — schools in his diocese — for their decision to offer benefits to the same-sex partners of their employees. Finally, he advocated against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act because it would have included protections for LGBTQ+ people.

On the positive side, in 2014 Bishop Rhoades said that the Boy Scouts of America’s decision to welcome gay members did not interfere with Church teaching.

Bishop James Conley; Diocese of Lincoln; Chair of the Committee on Catholic Education

Bishop James Conley has not been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community in Nebraska. He has worked to stop LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections in Nebraska, and forced Catholic organizations to withdraw from charitable events which encourage non-discrimination policies. In 2019, as chair of the U.S. bishops’ subcommittee against marriage equality, Conley joined fellow prelates in supporting the Trump administration’s efforts to remove LGBTQ+ protections in healthcare and social services, and he opposed the Equality Act, which he and other bishops described as a “detriment to society as a whole.” In 2017, he signed onto an interfaith letter which denied that transgender identities were real.

More recently, Bishop Conley issued a statement seemingly condemning Fiducia supplicans, Pope Francis’ ruling that priests could bless people in canonically irregular situations — including same-sex couples–aying Catholics must “be careful not to do anything to lead them away from the truth and away from God’s love.”

Bishop Louis Tylka; Diocese of Peoria; Chair of the Committee on Communications

Fairly new to the episcopate, Bishop Louis Tylka’s attitude toward the LGBTQ+ community appears a bit more welcoming than some of his chairman compatriots. When he was named coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Peoria in 2022, he gave an interview to WGLT, an NPR affiliate connected to Illinois State University, where he said his door was “absolutely” open to LGBTQ+ Catholics.

“My door is open to anyone who wants to seek the Lord with a sincere heart,” Bishop Tylka said, reflecting a similar groundbreaking statement by Pope Francis, who said in 2013, “If someone is gay and seeks the Lord with good will, who am I to judge?”

Bishop Michael Pham; Diocese of San Diego; Chair of the Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church

Bishop Michael Pham offered a written statement to an LGBTQ+ “All Are Welcome” Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hillcrest — a historic LGBTQ+ neighborhood in San Diego.

In his statement, Bishop Pham emphasized that the Church welcomes individuals of every background and expressed his hope that “we continue to engage one another with mutual respect.”

Bishop William Joensen; Diocese of Des Moines; Chair of the Committee on Doctrine

Bishop Joensen authored a diocesan gender policy in 2023 that refers to gender-affirming care as “mutilation.” The document also mandated that people in Catholic institutions must be referred to by their biological sex rather than any other identity. Similarly, no one can use or indicate “preferred pronouns” in any ministerial activity.

In 2022, Bishop Joensen took aim at transgender people in what was supposed to be a blog post celebrating the diocese’s anniversary. He compared being transgender to illnesses like Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and disordered eating, saying all of the above involve a struggle of body against mind.

Bishop Joensen also criticized Pope Francis’ support for same-sex unions, characterizing the pontiff’s words as “surprising,” “troubling,” and downplayed them as a “longstanding personal opinion.”

Bishop Gerald Vincke; Diocese of Salina; Chair of the Committee on National Collections

In December 2023, Bishop Vincke released a statement regarding Fiducia supplicans said that while the new ruling about blessing people in same-gender relationships “in no way changes the Church’s teaching on marriage.” While he did not ban diocesan priests from blessing same-sex couples, Bishop Vincke did write that such blessings should not serve as “legitimation” of same-sex unions, and that blessings of all kinds “express humility, a desire for conversion, help in overcoming sin, and a path to holiness.”

Bishop Donald Hying; Diocese of Madison; Chair of the Committee of Pro-Life Activities

Bishop Hying was critical of Fiducia supplicans, saying “Offering someone a blessing or not does not truly get to the heart of the matter at hand,” which is to ensure people live according to church teaching and not “in irregular/sinful relationships.” He was similarly critical of Pope Francis’ support for same-sex civil unions, and said “church doctrine is not developed through quotations from films.” [Pope Francis’ comment was made in a documentary film about him.]

—Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry, November 24, 2026