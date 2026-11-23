“I have learned a great deal from these encounters [with LGBTQ+ people], and it is a learning process for the Church as a whole.”

That’s a statement from Bishop Peter Kohlgraf of the Diocese of Mainz, Germany who earlier this month spoke in favor of further LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Church. The bishop made his comment during a discussion event at the conclusion of “Queer Week,” a Mainz arts and culture program that began in 2022.

According to Katholische.de, Kohlgraf continued his positive remarks:

“Queer topics are always a trigger topic in the church and I believe that I have to position myself as a bishop: Every person is an image of God, regardless of the way he lives.”

The bishop also highlighted the “Out in Church” movement, which began in 2022 when over 100 church employees and parishioners came out publicly. Since then, the movement has become a mainstay in Catholic queer rights advocacy. Kohlgraf also spoke about how important it is that ecclesiastical labor laws no longer have negative consequences due to sexuality:

“You no longer have to hide in the ecclesiastical reality, because the tabooization [sic] of sexuality has brought with it a lot of problems.”

Queer Week, or its official name, “Queer Art – Questions to Society, Culture and Church. Song Recital and Panel Discussion,” is an event that takes place in Mainz annually, and celebrates queer artists and their art. It concludes with a panel discussion, which Bishop Kohlgraf participated in this year..

The bishop’s statement reinforces how essential queer participation is to the Catholic Church, and how inclusion must involve open, honest discussions with real queer Catholics and their loved ones.

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, November 23, 2026