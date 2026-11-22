Today’s scripture reflection is by Michael Sennett, a regular contributor to Bondings 2.0. You can read his past posts by clicking here.

The liturgical readings for the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe can be found by clicking here.

As the church celebrates the Solemnity of Christ the King, I relish in Jesus’ queer authority. His throne is the cross he was crucified upon. His is not a crown encrusted with jewels, but woven from prickly thorns. He’s stripped, mocked, and executed beneath a sign taunting him as “King of the Jews.”

Jesus trades the splendor of palace for the dust of the roadside, the company of the powerful for the embrace of the forgotten. Christ is not a king who conquers by force, but a benevolent messiah whose reign is revealed through vulnerability and unconditional love. His authority is not a measure of whom he can command, but by whom he refuses to abandon.

Our faith too is judged by our treatment of the vulnerable and excluded. Do we choose to draw near the suffering, or do we turn and pass on by?

Cardinal Robert McElroy posed this very question in a recent homily titled “We Pass on By.” Reflecting on the plight of migrants through the parable of the Good Samaritan, McElroy confronts an uncomfortable truth: indifference is a choice. In the parable, both the priest and the Levite noticed the wounded man and consciously chose their own comfort instead of drawing near. The Good Samaritan, on the other hand, allowed the suffering he witnessed to interrupt his own journey.

God, when have I prioritized my comfort and passed others by? Love, like many tenets of our faith, calls us to action rather than passivity. Love is not the sorrow I feel for the suffering at a distance, love is the distance I’m willing to cross.

How easy it is to rationalize passing by. We justify our silence as prudence, hesitation as patience, and indifference as peace. We agree to disagree when dignity is at stake. A calm atmosphere is, at times, weaponized to excuse suffering and preserve the comfort of those untouched by a particular injustice. Christ’s thorny crown reminds us that sometimes we must disturb the peace to reap its rewards. May we, the comfortable, be afflicted, so the afflicted may be comfortable.

My trans experience includes the grief of being passed on by. Truthfully, I actively wrestle with the temptation to let despair harden my heart. But withholding the compassion I’ve been denied helps no one, and is contrary to the Gospel. Jesus pushes me beyond the boundaries of my own wounds to tend to others.

When we are confronted with injustice, choosing apathy and neutrality are not virtuous. What good does it do to love humanity in the abstract if we ignore the human in front of us? Jesus chooses to draw near. He challenges power, and refuses to accept religious respectability as an alibi for indifference. Do we choose the comfort of inaction or the discomfort of solidarity? If we seek to follow Christ, comfortable love is a poor imitation of the Gospel.

The Solemnity of Christ the King concludes this liturgical year when, as a church, we heard the Gospel of Matthew preached. We heard about Jesus being moved with compassion for the neglected and forgotten (Matthew 9:36–10:8). He welcomed the hungry, and performed a miracle to transform scarcity into a feast of abundance (Matthew 14:13–21). We bore witness to a Canaanite mother who faithfully, persistently pleaded for her daughter’s life, and challenged the boundaries of belonging, influencing Jesus to do likewise (Matthew 15:21–28). These are just a few examples. Matthew’s Gospel repeatedly brings us face to face with a King who openly embraces the suffering, choosing to draw near them. Have we not learned to follow?

Suffering pays no heed to the boundaries we draw.. A transgender immigrant unjustly detained or deported cannot divide themself into separate causes. Neither can we divide justice into convenient portions. Christ’s kingship, his reign bridges the distance we cultivate to shield ourselves from the suffering of others. Jesus doesn’t demand that the hungry, the stranger, the incarcerated be deserving earn his compassion. Instead, Christ identifies with them. Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.

Lord, let me refuse to make the indifference I endure the solution I offer! I pray we all live up to the courage to forsake our comfort and risk the beautiful, unsettling work of drawing near. Christ the King is waiting for us across the road.

—Michael Sennett, New Ways Ministry, November 22, 2026