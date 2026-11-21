The diocesan bishop who retired a popular pastor at an LGBTQ-friendly parish has delayed the end of the priest’s ministry for an additional six months.

Father Fred Daley announced the extension of his pastorate at a Saturday Vigil Mass at All Saints, to sustained applause from the congregation. He categorized the decision as “a win-win situation” that will give him and his flock “some breathing room” until his retirement.

For the past 18 years, Father Daley has been pastor of All Saints Church in Syracuse, a notable LGBTQ+ affirming Catholic parish. However, that changed earlier this month, when Bishop Douglas Lucia announced that Father Daley would be retiring due to a larger restructuring effort in the Syracuse Diocese — only a few months after the pastor was supposed to also become the administrator of the nearby St. Lucy Church. Father Daley learned of his impending retirement only hours before his parishioners and the rest of the diocese.

The bishop’s extension announcement was made less than a week after parishioners gathered in their church for a prayer vigil in support of Father Daley, with the hope that the retirement decision would be reversed. At the same time as the prayer vigil, Bishop Lucia met with the pastoral staff of both All Saints and St. Lucy

Parishioners viewed the forced retirement of Father Daley, who is an openly gay priest, as a slight to him and their community. The Syracuse Diocese received “hundreds” of letters, emails and calls accusing Bishop Lucia of ousting Father Daley due to his progressive ministries with LGBTQ+ people, refugees, and others who might not feel welcome at other Catholic parishes, according to Central Current newspaper

While many parishioners were overjoyed that they would receive more time with their pastor, the experience surrounding his unwilling retirement has also alienated some of them. Jeff Wright, chair of All Saints’ LGBTQ+ Task Force, expressed disappointment with how Bishop Lucia and the Syracuse Diocese handled the situation.

“Bishop Lucia’s handling of this process has profoundly damaged my trust in his ability to lead this diocese without bias,” Wright said in a written statement to Central Current. “Restoring that trust will take more than changing a retirement date. It will require transparency about what happened, accountability for how it happened and a genuine commitment to discern with, rather than simply for, the People of God.”

No announcement has been made about what role Father Daley might play in the Syracuse Diocese.

“I have no intention of hanging my boots up yet,” Father Daley said. “I will continue to assist the parishes and the diocese wherever there is a need.”

—Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry, November 21, 2026