Today is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is marked each November 20th to mourn trans victims of violence and recommit to efforts supporting gender-diverse people.

Today’s reflection is from Michael Sennett (he/him), a Catholic trans man and a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church, Boston, where he serves on the Parish Pastoral Council and assists in forming LGBTQ+ ministry. He is member of New Ways Ministry’s Advisory Board, with a goal of supporting queer people of faith through encounter and dialogue.

Leelah Alcorn.

December 28, 2014, winter break of my first year of college. I woke up to the news that Leelah, a 17-year-old trans girl from Ohio, had died by suicide. Before she stepped into the path of an oncoming truck on Interstate 71, Leelah queued a farewell note for posting online. Her words still haunt me: “The only way I will rest in peace is if one day transgender people aren’t treated the way I was…My death needs to mean something. Fix society. Please.”

I was 19 when I read Leelah’s impassioned plea. Her words were weighted with a despair I still struggle to hold. I wanted desperately to answer her call, to extinguish the anguish of all who believe death is a better alternative than the suffering that authenticity sometimes bears–far too often in the lives of trans people. In that moment of grief, I vowed to try to fix the world, letting Leelah’s words forge a path beneath my feet.

Stumbling along this path led me to a shared ministry of transgender awareness and inclusion in the Catholic Church. Our labor to make tangible the belonging our baptism promises is not in vain. Divine Grace, I’ve come to learn, can take root in the most unlikely of places, breaking open hearts of stone.

Nearly 12 years after her death, I ache for the day Leelah’s cry is fully answered. Progress isn’t linear, it ebbs and flows. Lately though, the tide feels to be strongly dragging us backward. Attacks on trans rights have ramped up, as the dignity we are due is debated so carelessly. Within the Church, where love should be our first language, rejection often reigns.

I am an angry person. Fiercely, stubbornly angry. Rage consumes me over the indignities and indifference of my trans experience, and of the lived realities of all excluded and forgotten peoples. Unsurprisingly, I find myself attached to the Jesus we encounter in the gospel (Luke 19:45-48), who furiously flips tables in the Temple area. Jesus’ refusal to allow a sacred space to be exploited resonates with me. Standing beside him, I roll up my sleeves, ready to throw some tables of my own.

Prayer nudges me in another direction. Jesus gently shakes my shoulders, building up a steady rhythm until he mercifully flips me, my grievances tumbling to the ground, replaced with a renewed awareness.

Beneath my anger is pure sadness.

Anger is my armor. Polished with injustice, I’ve fastened it tightly around my heart. Marching defiantly into battle, anger disguises my trembling. As long as I’m angry, I’m shielded from my devastating grief at the abandonment of trans people.

In no context is that heartbreak more profound than with the Catholic Church. I love the Church. I love the mystery of the sacraments. I delight in its audacity to proclaim each and every day that every one of us was lovingly created by the hand of God. I’m transformed by the radical invitation to encounter Christ in the face of the Other.

I have poured my prayers, gifts, labor, and love into Christ’s Church. But this Church I cherish far too often forces me to question my belonging. The cruelty unleashed on the trans community aches even more so when the Church lends its sacred voice to the wounds. I am heartbroken that the Church that taught me to accompany the marginalized often lacks solidarity when Christ bears a face like mine. This is an isolating experience.

Jesus’ overturned tables proclaim the truth of justice: some things are too sacred to surrender to indifference. Yet, instead of leaving the Temple area in ruins, he remains teaching. The righteous anger of Christ doesn’t produce resignation. It produces the relentless work of love. Jesus’ anger is not the end of the story. Neither is mine.

I am called to weep without apology and mourn without restraint. A heart capable of breaking is a heart capable of boundless love. What is grief, if not love refusing to forget? Love lights my hope that trans lives may rest in peace, and may also one day live in peace on earth.

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, love has the final word. Love remembers more than their moment of death, love remembers their lives. The Trans Remembrance Project by Advocates for Trans Equality published the names of trans folks who died from November 1, 2025 to October 31, 2026.

We speak their names: La’Daijah Walters (32). Ashtyn Tice (17). Kalena “Peaches” Croskey (32). Summer Devi Mehta (17). Jonathan “Jon” McKinsey (40). Danielle Spillman (74). Ash He (15). Arielle Source Love (50). Voss Barclay (34). Patti Wilson, also known as Patti Dracula (31). Madeline “Maddie” Cassandra Stensrud. Holly St. John (21). SaVanna Wanzer (63). Rayla Elle Ojeda-Wells (29). Lanessa Rodriguez (33). Jayla McGee (19). Hailey “Spot” Singleton (29). Girlalala (21). Denise Foster (55). May Pollard (16). Nathaniel Potts (16). Davonta Curtis (31). Miles Phipps (15). Murry Foust (22). Madeline “Mads” Adelaide Moore (27). Marlow Trottie (35). Juju Nadeau (21). Asia Williams (38). Sophie Lee (27). Lynn Ann Childers (18). Jadyn Kimsel (16). Stella Nez Perce (36). Thea Lourdes Masica (24). Jhené Audrict (21). Leia Trysiss Ali (35). Daniella Analee Escobedo (34). Lucas Ameh Avery Knapp, known as Luca RedBeard (39). Christina Maria Huerta Iraci (57). Kiara St. James (50). Victoria Cruz (79). Grace Detrevarah (63). Erykah Caldwell (41). Danny “Dusse” Siplin (33). Ansel Blaszkow (24). Aleanna Royal Belcher (31). Unknown (33). Sydney Lou Walden (30). Rylie Autumn Heart (40). Rosaline “Rose” Mattaboni (22). Kayleigh Cluff (20). Alonzo Orozco (23). Rebecca Heineman (62). Persia Amarra Conway (30). Paris Harris (21). Jade Roberts (25). Ivy Jones (28). Nora Jane Jenneman (25). Max Bolduc (26). Lilith Marcotte (32). Shyyell “Mabel” Diamond Sanchez-Mccray (42). Juniper Blessing (19). Asir Hare (38).

—Michael Sennett, New Ways Ministry, November 20, 2026