More than 150 parishioners packed All Saints Catholic Church, an LGBTQ-friendly parish, in Syracuse, New York on the evening of November 9 for a prayer vigil in support of their pastor, Father Fred Daley, who was recently involuntarily retired by the diocese. The gathering took place in the sanctuary while Bishop Douglas Lucia met privately with pastoral staff from All Saints and its sister parish, St. Lucy’s, in the parish center next door. Lucia did not address the parishioners at the vigil.

Parishioner David Shannon read a statement urging members to seek peace and forgiveness while continuing to serve the marginalized.

“We need to focus not on trying to change the unchangeable, but on continuing to expand this beautiful oasis,” he said. “We must forgive and move forward, continuing to serve the most forgotten.”

Organizers Katie Clinton and Rich Cherney told those present that the vigil was not meant to disrupt the bishop’s meeting. They said the parishioners had asked Lucia to hold a listening session with members of both congregations at a later date, but Cherney said they did not know whether the request would be granted.

Kip Hargrave, a member of St. Lucy’s parish council, said his parish is willing to work with the incoming pastor. He said he hoped the vigil would tell the bishop that parishioners were unhappy with how the change was handled. Many members consider Father Daley, who is openly gay, “the best pastor in the diocese,” he said, and wished the bishop had talked with them first.

Bishop Lucia announced Wednesday that Daley, 79, would retire January 2 and be replaced by Father John Manno, 51. Several days after the meeting, the bishop announced he would extend Father Daley’s term, setting the retirement date instead for June 30.

Father Daley has led All Saints since its founding 18 years ago. He came out as gay in 2004 while serving as pastor in Utica. The parish runs ministries for LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, former refugees and other marginalized groups.

Father Daley had recently been appointed to pastor both churches and to help lead the Costello Project, an effort to combine the resources of both parishes and three other ministries to serve poor and marginalized residents on Syracuse’s South Side.

After the meeting with staff, the diocese issued a statement explaining the decision. It said Father Manno had just finished a 12-year assignment at Holy Family Church in Fairmount and had expressed a strong desire to return to inner-city ministry. The diocese said installing him now would give the project more stability than a transition in six months.

Parishioners remain skeptical, including Kip Hargrave, a member of St. Lucy’s parish council who voiced he was willing to work with Father Manno for the success of the Costello Project, however voiced his frustration in how transition between Father Daley and Father Manno was handled.

“Hopefully, tonight also sends a message to the bishop that we are not happy about how this was done,” Hargrave said.

The announcement came weeks after Daley was criticized for allowing a Democratic get-out-the-vote event with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the church, and many suspect the retirement is punitive. The diocese’s statement did not address that. Parishioners also noted that Daley learned of his retirement only hours before it was announced publicly.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, November 19, 2026