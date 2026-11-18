I didn’t get to see the canonization of Carlo Acutis, but I was close by. For the majority of the ceremony, I was amongst a crowd of hundreds of pilgrims, just outside of the colonnades that encircle St. Peter’s Square, getting directed by Italian police away from the ceremony and towards a side street. The square was overflowing with pilgrims, not only for Carlo Acutis, my confirmation saint, but also for Pier Giorgio Frassati, the confirmation saint of my friend James, who was with me.

The two of us being there at the same time was providential. Carlo Acutis’s canonization was originally scheduled for early in the year in April, but because of the death of Pope Francis, it was postponed to September, at the same time as Frassati’s canonization. James had intended to go, so we ended up going together.

It was not my first time in Rome, but every time there is something new to discover. And being a Catholic convert, the city took on a new meaning. I was going to do a pilgrimage, see my confirmation saint get canonized, and experience the year of Jubilee. It was going to be an amazing pilgrimage.

With the change in time of the canonization to September, my trip coincided with the LGBT Mass at the Church of the Gesu. The Mass, organized by Italian Catholic LGBT association Jonathan’s Tent, was a part of the broader LGBT pilgrimage for the year of Jubilee, where hundreds of LGBT pilgrims and their family members came to Rome to enter through St. Peter’s Holy doors.

Maybe this is me being American, maybe it’s me being autistic, but I assumed the Mass–since it was not a Sunday Mass–would be 30 minutes, maybe an hour. Instead, the non-Sunday obligation Mass turned into the longest mass I’ve been to. By the end, when I should’ve been reflecting on the event in front of me–a group of LGBT pilgrims united in Christ in the Eucharist–I was annoyed that the presider, Bishop Francesco Savino, had too long of a homily (in Italian, which I don’t speak) and that people clapped.

My perfect plan for the pilgrimage wasn’t going well, and it only went off plan even more. Our afternoon plans went awry because we missed an appointment to get a private tour of the Angelicum, the Dominican theology school where many church leaders studied, including Pope Leo. And while we did some sightseeing, I was nauseous the rest of the day. By nightfall, I was exhausted, and I fell asleep the moment I hit the bed–before I had the chance to set my alarm clock. I woke up late, hustled over to the Vatican, for the canonization Mass, and ended up in the crowds outside St. Peter’s Square, instead of inside of it where I wanted to be for this special event.

Just like at the LGBT mass, I was very frustrated. And once again, my anger prevented me from seeing the goodness of God in the moment. James recognized my major dissatisfaction and suggested we go to a Mass at the nearby church, Basilica di Santo Spirito, since “Jesus is there, and not out here.” At the Mass, I was able to calm down a little bit, but overall I was still frustrated with how things hadn’t been going according to plan. Here I was, hundreds of miles from home, so close to the event I was planning on being at, and instead I was at some random church.

It’s crazy how often I can get frustrated when things don’t go my way. Throughout that pilgrimage, if something went off script, my initial concern was on my needs and my desires. And too often, I’d forget Jesus. At the LGBT Mass, Jesus was there, not just in the Eucharist, but in the community of queer pilgrims who came from all across the world to celebrate together a monumental moment of progress for queer Catholics. And during the canonization, Jesus was in the Basilica of the Holy Spirit, no matter how frustrated I might’ve been that I didn’t get to see the full ceremony.

Maybe that was the entire point of the pilgrimage–or at least God’s plan for it. Instead of holding so deeply on to my plans, God wanted me to recognize that His plans are ultimately not my own. And, as it always turns out, God’s plans are always more beautiful than I could imagine. I just need to get out of God’s way sometimes.

—Tulio Huggins, New Ways Ministry, November 18, 2026