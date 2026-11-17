Every year on November 1, the Church celebrates the Solemnity of All Saints, a time for Catholics to remember people of faith who have gone to heaven and now pray for us to ultimately follow in their footsteps. At his weekly Angelus audience on that date this year, Pope Leo reflected that we are all called to live as the saints did, as the call to holiness is universal.

“Today … we celebrate all the saints: those whom the Church has recognized as such as well as the countless others who have not been formally recognized but are known to God,” the Holy Father said.

If the call to holiness is truly universal, however, that would mean the call also extends to LGBTQ+ people.

To date, the Church has not canonized anyone with a known LGBTQ+ background, although there have been efforts to do so — notably for Father Mychal Judge, the Franciscan priest who was chaplain of the New York Fire Department during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Father Judge was one of the first to lose his life in the attacks, and although his cause for sainthood has not yet been put forth, many still recognize the openly gay priest as an unofficial patron for LGBTQ+ Catholics, as well as for firefighters, and for people in addiction recovery

Moreover, there are members of the communion of saints who, while not having explicitly been identified as LGBTQ+, nevertheless have lives that demonstrate common LGBTQ+ themes. St. Joan of Arc, for example, insisted on wearing men’s military attire, giving her a particular appeal to transgender and gender-nonconforming Catholics. St. John Henry Newman, the newest Doctor of the Church, had a decades-long connection to fellow priest Ambrose St. John, whom he described as “my earthly light,” and even requested to be buried in the same grave as him. Even in ancient Christianity, St. Perpetua shared in her prison diary that she had a dream of being transformed into a man, and is often portrayed in religious art as embracing or kissing her counterpart, St. Felicity. The two even share a feast day and a line in the Litany of Saints.

Pope Leo reflected on the idea of diversity within the call to holiness that we all share, noting that the Church “embraces people from the most diverse backgrounds, cultures and walks of life.” And yet, even with those numerous differences, there are a few things that unite all the saints in heaven, recounted in the Beatitudes that served as the All Saints Day gospel reading.

“They are poor in spirit, yet rich in God’s love,” Pope Leo said. “Their faces are streaked with tears, yet they find consolation in prayer. They are meek in the face of violence and rewarded by the Father. They hunger for justice, yet are filled in the depths of their consciences. They are ready to forgive and embraced by mercy. They are disarmed in heart, yet protected by God. They are peacemakers, called by name by God. They are persecuted and insulted, yet strong in faith and charity.”

The above statement can resonate deeply with LGBTQ+ Catholics, who sometimes face this persecution in their lives, even within their own faith communities.

The fact that none of us can number the saints waiting for us in heaven should be encouraging, according to the Holy Father. In the same way, while all of us are called to holiness, we are not necessarily called to it in the same way. There are more differences than similarities between the lives of St. Paul and St. Therese of Lisieux, and yet the Church believes they are now in the same place.

While the Church’s veneration of the saints is an essential part of its spirituality, the Pope reminded us that it doesn’t mean the heavenly saints’ holiness is unachievable to us here on earth. In fact, we can pursue it from where we are at this moment.

“Holiness is not a privilege reserved for a few, but a universal vocation that speaks to each of us where we live,” the Holy Father said. “God sees the good that we do not see, knows stories that we do not know and reaches hearts to which we have no access.”

Even if many in the pews remain unaware of LGBTQ+ “stories we do not know and … hearts to which we have no access,” God knows them more deeply than any of us can imagine. And if holiness is not a reserved privilege, but rather a universal calling, then the Church must recognize that LGBTQ+ Catholics receive and live that call, too.

—Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry