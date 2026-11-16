In a recent lecture to a Catholic audience, the bishop of Malaga, Spain, said that Catholic religious brotherhoods should do their part to welcome Catholics from all walks of life into the church, including gay couples, divorcees, and sex workers. He gave a “detailed overview” on the role of brotherhoods in the church, and why it is so essential that they be a part of welcoming people to the church.

According to Sur in English, Bishop Jose Antonio Satué, said the Church must “welcome with joy the gay couple and the married couple with several children, the university student and the sex worker, the divorcee who has remarried and that devout woman who prays the rosary before Mass.” He describes why the Catholic brotherhoods must welcome a diverse crowd:

“The priest fishes with a rod. The brotherhood, with a trawl net and a trawl net must be used to catch fish of all kinds and sizes. The Lord will then see to it that He examines what is in each person’s heart. But that is not for us to do. Judgement is reserved for Him. We must create a space within the brotherhood for everyone, where everyone feels welcomed, respected and loved just as they are.”

In the lecture in the city of Cadiz, Spain, Satué said that the mission of the brotherhoods was to “rediscover the roots of our faith in Jesus Christ.” He also warned the brotherhoods to “be very wary of the leaven of the Pharisees, of hypocrisy, because the temptation of rigour, of merit, of purity, may lead us to invite many to join us, only to then place heavy burdens upon their shoulders.”

Satué also encouraged brotherhoods not to isolate themselves from the real world:

“The brother’s place within the Church is on the streets, in culture, within the family, in the community’s problems, in the hardships workers face and in the concerns of young people. Their place is not the sacristy.”

He then reminded the brotherhoods of their duty to Catholic youth:

“Take the young people up to the bell tower and show them how Christianity has dotted Europe with crosses, spires and belfries, creating a vision of the world, of men and women, of progress, of creation, of freedom and democracy and of respect for the individual dignity of every person. Organise pilgrimages, video forums, debates on current affairs, religious photography competitions using mobile phones, moments of meditation before a sacred image, or explanations of the theology embodied in the altarpieces.”

This isn’t the first time Satué has made pro-LGBTQ+ statements. Recently, at a gathering in Spain of queer Christians, Satuè gave a message of hope to attendees, saying that queer Christians “have a lot to contribute to the Church.” He also acknowledged that many of the members of the gathering may have experienced suffering at the hands of the Church, but encouraged them not to let that drive them away. Additionally, Satué and another Spanish bishop — Cardinal José Cobo Cano of the Archdiocese of Madrid — have spoken out against conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people.

Satué’s call to the brotherhoods to welcome all members of the Church, regardless of their past or current lives, is in line with statements of Pope Francis that church leaders should welcome all people, no exceptions.

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, November 16, 2026