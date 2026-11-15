Staying Alert While Rejoicing in Possibility

Today’s scripture reflection is by Angela Howard-McParland, a regular contributor to Bondings 2.0, and a member of the Justice Team of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, You can read her past posts by clicking here.

The liturgical readings for the Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

I first read today’s liturgical readings after participating in a Civil Rights immersion experience in Montgomery and Selma, Alabama with the Sisters of Mercy and Catholic Mobilizing Network. That first reading also followed a historic election and rebuke of the slide into authoritarianism and politics of cruelty we in the U.S. have been experiencing for the last few years.

Being a witness to the not-too-distant history in Montgomery powerfully reminded me of the arc of history, which has a forward movement such as the end of the abolition of slavery, as well as a backswing into lynchings, Jim Crow, and current day mass incarceration. The xenophobia and white supremacist ideas that allowed this are not so different from the vitriol we have seen directed at immigrants recently. The targeting of LGBTQ+ people as well, through Title IX rollbacks, restrictions on gender identity on federal documents, and trials for trans military members, is deeply rooted in fear of the “other.”

This context is important because both of these events have made me see everything through a different lens: my advocacy work, my conversations with my kids, my prayer life, and my engagement with the church. And so I found myself most drawn to the reading from Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonians, one of the oldest texts in the New Testament, which is filled with apocalyptic themes and certainty that Jesus’ return was imminent.

The Thessalonians were worrying that, because some of their members were dying, and Christ had not returned yet, so perhaps they would not all be part of the resurrection. Paul exhorts them to stay alert, so that they are ready for the end times.

With last week’s election, many of us felt great joy and hope that such a diverse group of Americans are joining Congress. Among the many firsts, the 120th Congress will be the most openly LGBTQ+ in history. But we must still stay alert, stay committed, and keep the pressure on our lawmakers to not allow backsliding, to reinstate equality protections, to not allow normalization of the anti-LGBTQ+, anti-immigrant, anti-DEI narrative. I’m reminded of Reinhold Niebuhr’s idea of the “children of light” who put too much faith in democracy and reason and forget to grapple with the worst impulses of human nature. And yet, Niebuhr’s “children of darkness” are cynical, suspicious realists, so perhaps we heed Paul’s reminder not to fall victim to the darkness either.

Maybe we can rejoice in possibility and hope while also keeping alert to the realities of power. We can continue to do the work of sharing stories and promoting education deeply rooted in the Gospel, as the Sisters of Mercy community does with the Love and Abundant Justice work, which supports LGBTQ+ people.

We can keep raising our voices to our lawmakers demanding reinstatement of equality protections around gender identity and sexual orientation and also grapple with the stark reality that history has shown us the best and worst of human nature. No matter how bad things may become, we hold the vision of the Beloved Community before us and stand on the shoulders of all those who have gone before us to their heavenly reward.

–Angela Howard-McParland, November 15, 2026