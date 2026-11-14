Catholic Law Professor Evaluates Supreme Court Preschool Case

As noted in a previous post on Bondings 2.0, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, a case which asks whether Catholic preschools may participate in the state-funded universal preschool program without abiding by its nondiscrimination requirements, including LGBTQ+ protections. Catholic law professor and attorney Leslie C. Griffin has analyzed the over-two hours of oral arguments, searching for points of hope for LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies.

Griffin, together with professor Marci Hamilton, wrote an amicus brief in this case on behalf of New Ways Ministry, and other LGBTQ-affirming Catholic organizations which argues that if the schools wish to discriminate against people, they should not receive state funding to do so. While those representing the schools have argued that this case is about religious freedom, Griffin and others have argued that the motivation underlying the case is about the school’s desire to discriminate without consequence. She wrote:

“The question is about funding. Catholic schools have the religious freedom to discriminate in their own schools. We and Colorado think the state should not pay for that discrimination.”

During the oral arguments, Colorado Deputy Solicitor General Helen Norton repeatedly emphasized the importance of equal opportunity to education. Colorado’s preschool program, according to Griffin, is designed to further that equal opportunity, and the requirement that participating schools not discriminate against any students or families is a core principle of that equal opportunity. She explained:

“Education is not served when only some children can get into school and the rest are excluded. Colorado’s goal was and is to open its preschools to everyone, so that all students are served and none face discrimination.”

Those arguing for the schools, including Nicholas Reaves of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and Principal U.S. Deputy Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris, drew upon previous court cases that centered on religious freedom to argue that this case is actually about religious discrimination.

But Norton and some of the justices pointed out that there is no religious discrimination in this case, and Griffin elaborated on this point:

“Everyone is held to the same equality standard, with no exceptions. What the Catholic schools want is discrimination in their favor: a standard that applies to no one else, under which they can disobey the law and still be funded for it.

“Schools that receive the funds remain free to teach what they want. The state never touches the Catholic schools’ curriculum; all Colorado asks is that the schools accept all children. If the schools want to discriminate, they can do so and forgo the funding. Religious freedom allows that, but it should not entitle them to the funding.”

Griffin said that essentially “The Catholic schools want a special rule that allows religious schools to discriminate and get funded …The state is enforcing antidiscrimination principles, while the Catholic schools are saying they need a special exemption and accommodation to discriminate against LGBTQ families.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor distilled the argument succinctly, telling Reaves, “Your bottom line is — let’s get to it — your school can reject a child because their parents are homosexual?” The lawyer did not offer a direct answer to the question.

Religion in this case is being set up as an excuse to discriminate. But many Catholics — such as those represented in Griffin’s amicus brief — are pushing back. She expressed a final hope:

“We hope the Court will uphold Colorado’s neutral law of general applicability, which provides equal educational opportunity for everyone. That includes protecting gay and lesbian families from the harm of being told they are not welcome and being shut out of school by bias.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, November 14, 2026