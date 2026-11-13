Supreme Court Justices Appear Sympathetic to Catholic Preschools in Colorado Dispute

Several U.S. Supreme Court justices voiced doubts last week about Colorado’s requirement that preschools in its universal pre-K program admit children regardless of their own or their parents’ sexual orientation or gender identity.

The case, St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, involves two parish schools in the Archdiocese of Denver. Colorado’s program gives families up to about $6,000 to send a child to the public or private preschool of their choice, including faith-based schools. But because these two Catholic schools ask families to sign a “statement of community beliefs” affirming Church teaching on marriage, sexuality and gender, the state says they are ineligible for the program because the statement conflicts with its nondiscrimination rule.

Nicholas Reaves of the Becket religious liberty law firm, which is representing the parishes, told the court the schools exist to pass the faith to the next generation. He said they ask every enrolling family — Catholic or not — to be open to and supportive of Church teaching, and that the policy is not about excluding anyone for who they are. Outside the courthouse, he compared Colorado’s stance to a “no Catholics need apply” policy.

Colorado Deputy Solicitor General Helen Norton countered that the state welcomes religious preschools. She said the only requirement is that they meet the same conditions as every publicly funded preschool, religious or secular, and that the program is neutral toward religion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pushed back on the parishes’ position. She said the schools were not being excluded on their face and had chosen not to participate because they would not receive an exemption. She argued they were effectively saying they would turn away children of gay parents. Reaves replied that all families must agree to the beliefs statement in good faith.

Other justices appeared more receptive to the Catholic side. Chief Justice John Roberts said the effect of Colorado’s rule looked “pretty much the same” as that of a Maine law the court struck down in Carson v. Makin (2022), which excluded religious schools from a tuition program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked what separates explicitly excluding religious schools from imposing a condition the state knows they cannot accept.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh pressed Norton on whether the state’s reasoning would allow single-sex preschools. She replied that biological sex is not among the characteristics listed in the program’s law. According to Becket, Kavanaugh also noted that Colorado would let a preschool serve only vegetarians but not let a Jewish preschool prefer Jewish families. He and Barrett also questioned why the dispute had reached the court at all, since no family had asked St. Mary Parish to change its policies, Becket said. Justice Samuel Alito noted Colorado has lost several similar religious liberty cases.

According to CBS News, only the court’s three liberal justices — Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — described the schools’ request as a special exemption to keep discriminating.

Reactions split along familiar lines. Kelley Robinson of the Human Rights Campaign said taxpayer-funded programs should not leave LGBTQ+ families behind. Ilya Shapiro of the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, who backed the schools in a friend-of-the-court brief, said Colorado was creating needless culture war clashes when other preschools exist for families who disagree with Catholic teaching.

New Ways Ministry, along with several other national Catholic organizations, submitted a friend of the court brief in this case, supporting the Colorado nondiscrimination requirement.

A decision is expected by the end of the court’s term, typically in June.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, November 13, 2026

For further reading:

National Catholic Reporter: Supreme Court takes up religious liberty, LGBTQ rights in Catholic preschool case

Reuters: US Supreme Court leans toward Catholic preschools’ challenge to LGBT protections

JustTheNews.com: Supreme Court skeptical of Colorado’s LGBTQ requirements on Catholic schools for tuition assistance

Catholic Standard: Supreme Court hears clash between Catholic preschools, Colorado over ‘universal’ program

National Public Radio: Supreme Court leans toward LGBTQ exclusion for publicly funded Catholic preschools