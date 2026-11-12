All Saints Parishioners Express Sorrow, Anger Over Pastor’s Forced Retirement

Disappointment, outrage, and even a few tears were parishioners’ responses as Father Fred Daley announced that this year at All Saints Church, an LGBTQ-friendly parish in Syracuse, N.Y, would be his last as pastor.

The first public announcement of Father Daley’s involuntary retirement came in the form of a diocesan newsletter from Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Diocese of Syracuse. Father Daley then chose to expand upon the diocese’s decision at weekend Masses at All Saints.

“The bishop is grateful for my service of 18 years here at All Saints, but feels it would be beneficial for a new pastor, one younger than 79, to take this position,” Daley said during the Saturday Vigil Mass last weekend.

Father Daley, who is openly gay himself, has been pastor of All Saints since its inception. Under his leadership, the parish has flourished as an open and affirming Catholic congregation. It has an LGBTQ+ Task Force, a Transgender Family Support Group and a group for LGBTQ+ Catholics who have not felt welcome at other parishes. The church even flies a pride flag outside.

Father Daley’s impending departure has left his parishioners with feelings of sadness, anger and apprehension for the future of the LGBTQ+ affirming parish. Kate Clinton, a 15-year parishioner at All Saints, worries that Father Daley’s retirement may incite marginalized parishioners to leave quietly as other Catholics oppose the church’s progressive and affirming attitude.

“Father Fred is the definition of the word Catholic,” she said. “If you look it up, it means inclusive. Father Fred, at his core, embraces that, and he is just such a beacon of light and hope.”

Only a few months ago, Bishop Lucia had announced that Father Daley would lead the nearby St. Lucy parish in the interim following its pastor’s retirement. But that changed, as the bishop’s recent newsletter announced both priests would be retiring and replaced with a third, Father John Manno.

News of Father Daley’s retirement came as a surprise even to him — in a meeting with Bishop Lucia. While priests are usually expected to issue formal notice of retirement at the age of 75, the bishop is ultimately the one who decides when it actually happens. And at 79, Father Daley is in good health and originally said he “certainly had no intention to retire.”

Bishop Lucia plans to meet with All Saints parishioners privately next Monday to discuss the decision. Some parishioners expressed a desire to hear directly from him about the abrupt change — which has left many of them in distress.

“All of a sudden to hear that Fred was being literally forced to retire was more than disheartening,” said Dave Pasinski, a parishioner at St. Lucy’s who has known Daley since 1966. “I think a lot of us are bouncing between the two poles of sadness and anger.”

Regardless of what will come next for Father Daley himself, he encouraged his parishioners to continue the mission of All Saints’ community of welcome, affirmation and love.

“If it’s not about love, then it’s not about God,” he reminded them during the Sunday morning Mass, a refrain which has become an unofficial slogan of the parish.

With his retirement to take effect at the beginning of next year, some parishioners are choosing to give Father Daley his flowers now. During one weekend Mass, a man stood up and thanked Father Daley for helping him find a way back to God and for welcoming him as a gay man. He has now attended All Saints for 17 years.

–Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry, November 12, 2026

Previous Bondings 2.0 stories about All Saints Parish and Father Fred Daley:

Syracuse Parish Challenges Diocese’s Re-Establishment of Courage International Chapter

Catholic Parish Is ‘Standing Together Against Hate’ In Wake of Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism

Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry Speaks Out Against Trump’s Anti-Trans Orders, As Well as USCCB’s Support of These Actions

With Fearless Love, We Are the Body of Christ: A Gay Priest Reflects

All Saints Parish Remembers St. Mychal Judge

Gay Priest’s Story Is Evidence of the Need to Do Authentic Ministry

QUOTE TO NOTE: Fr. Fred Daley on the Blessing of GLBT Gifts and Talents

How Catholics Celebrate Pride: Rainbow Treats, An LGBTQ+ Examen, and Much, Much More

Ugandan Catholic Priest Calls for a Worldwide ‘Sexual Refugee’ Program