Are LGBTQ+ Families Part of Pope’s Questions to Be Examined ‘Courageously’?

Ariell Watson Simon is a regular contributing writer to Bondings 2.0. You can read her past posts by clicking here.

In recent remarks about marriage and family life, Pope Leo told church leaders that “a growing distance has emerged between the ways in which sex and intimacy are lived and the Christian vision of marriage.” This new reality raises “questions that deserve to be addressed courageously” by the Church, he added.

The pontiff made these remarks last month at the opening session of an international gathering of bishops to discuss Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation on the pastoral care of families, during its tenth anniversary year. To mark the occasion, the Vatican hosted a gathering last month. In Pope Leo’s opening remarks to the meeting, he acknowledged that young people are not accepting the church’s views of marriage.

The pope envisions pastors assisting Catholics in bridging that distance:

“As Pastors, we have received the responsibility, in season and out of season, of proclaiming the beauty of God’s plan for marriage and the family and his call for love and tenderness. This challenges us to accompany people as they seek to live their vocation in the concrete circumstances of their lives.”

This is a beautiful vision of a pastor’s role: accompanying us in the difficult work of discerning how to live the Gospel in our own circumstance. Engaging in that work, as Pope Leo acknowledges, begins with entering a “school of listening” and continues by addressing the difficult ethical questions faced by Catholic families.

As I read Pope Leo’s remarks, I feel torn. On one hand, I am heartened by this vision of pastoral care for families, shaped by humility and pragmatism. On the other hand, I wrestle with one very obvious flaw in this plan, as it pertains to the pastoral care of LGBTQ+ families: our pastors have not earned the trust necessary for us to bring our questions.

For example, LGBTQ+ people face unique ethical questions that pastors may not be equipped to help with:

A teenager questions how and when to take his relationship with his boyfriend to the next level.

A college student struggles to communicate with their parents about their preferred pronouns – should they come out and deal with the conflict, or become increasingly distant from the family?

A young queer couple wrestles with the decision of whether to have children.

A trans adult struggles to care for an aging parent who is hostile toward her.

Despite our need for moral guidance, most LGBTQ+ people – even LGBTQ+ Catholics! – will not turn to a Catholic minister with the difficult questions of our personal lives. Why would we?

The teenager questioning the trajectory of his relationship with his boyfriend knows perfectly well that his campus minister is expected to tell him that he shouldn’t have a boyfriend at all.

In order to ask for a priest’s guidance about how to come out to their family, the college student would have to come out to him first. Coming out to a priest may be even more fraught than doing so with family.

The queer couple discerning parenthood knows that the Catholic church lobbies against every option available to them for building a family.

The trans adult doesn’t want to bring her problem to a clergyman who assumes that her problems would be solved if she were to “dress normally.”

The Church cannot respond courageously to the questions of LGBTQ+ people, if it continues to undermine the premise of those questions. When the Church fails to recognize our ethical concerns as valid, it forfeits its role in our decisionmaking. If our dilemmas are treated as problems of our own making, are minimized, or are moralized, we cannot reach out for guidance.

Indeed, there is a growing gap between the theory of Catholic family life and the reality. While few pastors are currently positioned to bridge that gap, others are taking up the challenge. Queer theologians are working to apply the riches of the Catholic moral tradition to the questions of contemporary LGBTQ+ life. Religious orders are reaching out to LGBTQ+ communities and advocating for their rights. And perhaps most movingly, groups of lay LGBTQ+ Catholics and their families are providing mutual support through organizations like New Ways Ministry, Dignity USA, and others. Together, we are stitching up the ruptured fabric of our moral theology.

Pope Leo asked that the Church consider “What is the lived experience of families teaching us — an experience from which we have not yet fully learned?… In particular, what can we learn from parents as they seek to accompany their children and young people in such contexts?”

LGBTQ+ families certainly raise questions that deserve to be addressed courageously, as Pope Leo said. The Church must do so with a synodal, listening approach – not by trying to provide pat answers, but by offering accompaniment. In the words of Rainer Maria Rilke, the church must “Live the questions now. Perhaps then, someday far in the future, you will gradually, without even noticing it, live your way into the answer.”

–Ariell Watson Simon, November 11, 2026