Pastor of LGBTQ-Friendly Parish Ousted in Shock to His Parishioners

For 18 years, Father Fred Daley has shepherded All Saints Church, an LGBTQ+ affirming parish in Syracuse, N.Y. And just after he was supposed to expand his leadership to the nearby St. Lucy Church to relieve a retiring pastor, Father Daley received news that he, too, would be retiring, though it was not his decision to do so.

He was informed of the retirement news along with the rest of the Diocese of Syracuse: in one sentence in a diocesan newsletter penned by the community’s Bishop Douglas Lucia.

“Upon the retirement of Rev. James Mathews and Rev. Fred Daley, Rev. John Manno will serve as Pastor of both parishes, effective January 2,” the newsletter read.

The 79-year-old Father Daley, who is openly gay, recently celebrated All Saints’ 18th anniversary. And according to his parishioners, he showed no indication of slowing down anytime soon.

In addition to affirming his LGBTQ+ parishioners and flying a pride flag in the church sanctuary, Father Daley is also outspoken on issues like immigration. All Saints is home to a significant Congolese parishioner population, and Father Daley has shown up to ICE headquarters multiple times in support of arrested All Saints parishioners.

Danielle Cummings, spokesperson for the Syracuse Diocese, said the decision was made due to Father Daley’s age, as well as the need for a longer-term plan for the diocese’s inner city parishes. She denied it had anything to do with Father Daley’s personal politics.

“If it was motivated by that, it would have happened 18 years ago,” Cummings said.

Nevertheless, some believe a recent campaign visit to All Saints by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, might have been a motivating factor for the diocese’s decision. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has been outspoken on her support of abortion rights and her decision to freeze her eggs — and the Church traditionally opposes abortion and in vitro fertilization.

Furthermore, in photos of the Ocasio-Cortez event, some observed Hundreds of people called the Syracuse Diocese to complain that the All Saints’ tabernacle was left open durign the Ocasio-Cortez event, when it is usually supposed to be locked outside of Masses. Father Daley, however, offered a speedy apology for the inadvertent error.

Nevertheless, Father Daley remains a beloved leader in the All Saints parish community. Michael DeSalvo, an All Saints parishioner and founder of the Friends of Dorothy Catholic Worker House for AIDS patients, said he’s struggling to make sense of Father Daley’s “retirement.”

“We realize Fred’s getting older, but he was not talking about leaving, and I don’t think he would leave his flock willingly,” DeSalvo said. “I don’t think this is Fred’s decision.”

All Saints parish under Father Daley’s leadership has been a national model for LGBTQ+ ministry,” said Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry. “Father Fred was instrumental in helping both the LGBTQ+ community and the Congolese immigrant community understand and accept one another graciously. When I visited the parish in September 2022, I was amazed at how diverse and welcoming the community was, and it was obvious that Father Fred had set the tone for this harmony.”

DeBernardo added, “I remember thinking to myself, ‘This is what heaven must be like.’”

—Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry, November 10, 2026