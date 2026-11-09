Praying the Confiteor Through an LGBTQ+ Lens

Outreach, a Catholic LGBTQ online resource, has begun a new series about praying the Mass from an LGBTQ+ perspective. In the first installment, New Ways contributing writer Ariell Watson Simon explores one of the opening prayers of the liturgy, the Confiteor, the prayer that begins “I confess to Almighty God, and to you, my brothers and sisters, that I have greatly sinned. . .” Simon calls this prayer of penance, a chance to “check in with ourselves,” to approach God in the Mass with a “clean heart.”

Despite being penitential, the prayer does not call you to detail your individual sins, but rather acknowledges that, simply by being human, we have all sinned, in both action and inaction.

Simon describes her first experiences with the Confiteor as a “cleansing.” She was in college, and remembers attending student Mass at Loyola University in Maryland, feeling comforted by this acknowledgment that everyone at the liturgy “didn’t have it all together.”

But when Simon came out as an LGBTQ Catholic, she says the statement began to feel “fraught.” She worried that to admit to sinning “greatly” was “self-shaming,” or that by reciting the Confiteor she was labeling her queerness as a sin. But this is a mistake many people make with Catholic doctrine:

“Due to the overemphasis on sexual morality in our tradition, many Catholics jump to sexual conduct in our examination of conscience. Pope Leo recently observed ‘We tend to think that when the church is talking about morality, that the only issue of morality is sexual…. I believe there are much greater, more important issues, such as justice, equality, [and] freedom….’ Indeed, my internal struggle over my sexuality was a distraction from examining my conscience on other important topics. My queerness doesn’t make me sinful, but my humanity does. LGBTQ people are no more sinful than our straight and cis-gender counterparts, but we are not exempt from the foibles of human character either. We all have shortcomings, and our faith prompts us to recognize and address them.”

Simon argues that the Confiteor actually encourages us to look deeper than just our sinful actions and also address the smaller, “seemingly innocuous” ways in which sin “creeps up” on us. The Confiteor isn’t asking us to feel shame; it is encouraging us to acknowledge that we all sin, even in small, barely-noticeable ways — and LGBTQ people sin no more than anyone else. She gives the example of indulging in gossip, thinking uncharitable thoughts about a homeless person on the street, or even forgetting to make an advocacy call to a representative. When our inaction contributes to injustice, it is sinful just as much as an unjust action would be.

The Confiteor also reminds us that both sin and repentance are communal:

“Unlike many of the words we recite in Mass, it is addressed not only to God, but also to one another. It guides us to turn toward each other and admit our imperfections. In doing so, we are formed as a community of authenticity.”

Simon believes that our culture of individualism and the shame we place on homosexuality have isolated us, made us believe that these sins and our penance are “solitary experiences.” In this way, the Confiteor reminds us that sin is “social.” It is often based in relationships, and we can overcome it by repairing those relationships and creating new ones.

To conclude, Simon encourages LGBTQ Catholics to say the Confiteor with pride:

“Listen to your neighbors as they confess to you and ask for your prayers. Hear it as a call for mutual aid in the project of healing and growth.”

To read the entire post, click here.

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, November 9, 2026