Preparing for the Long Haul Toward the Kingdom of God

Today’s reflection is by Daniel P. Horan, PhD, who is a Professor of Philosophy, Religious Studies and Theology at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. A columnist for the National Catholic Reporter, he is the author or editor of sixteen books, including Catholicity and Emerging Personhood: A Contemporary Theological Anthropology, A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege, and Fear and Faith: Hope and Wholeness in a Fractured World. He is co-host of The Francis Effect Podcast.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

In her brilliant book, Short Stories by Jesus: The Enigmatic Parables of a Controversial Rabbi, the Jewish scholar of the New Testament Amy-Jill Levine makes the case that we Christians have frequently domesticated Jesus’s “provocative stories.”

Levine explains that what “makes the parables mysterious, or difficult, is that they challenge us to look into the hidden aspects of our own values, our own lives. They bring to the surface unasked questions, and they reveal the answers we have always known, but refuse to acknowledge.”

Today’s gospel selection is one of these mysterious parables, although we rarely approach the story about the ten bridesmaids awaiting the arrival of the groom as anything other than straightforward. Traditional interpretations tend to focus on this as ultimately a message about readiness or alertness, seeing the groom as a stand-in for Jesus and his arrival as anticipating the second coming.

Given these assumptions, it is understandable that many modern hearers experience an increase in fear and anxiety in light of Jesus’s warning that “you know neither the day nor the hour,” presumably of Jesus’s return. And if Jesus were to show up and you were not alert, awake, and ready to go, you would be locked out of the heavenly banquet for all eternity like the five bridesmaids were locked out of the wedding feast.

But what if this parable is less about readiness in general or the need to be always alert and more about preparing for the long-haul in the spiritual life? After all, all ten of the bridesmaids—the ones with extra oil and the ones without—fall asleep. Therefore, it is clear that none of them is fully ready and alert. They were all expecting a much shorter wait for the guest of honor’s arrival, and they all eventually dozed off when the timeline became longer than imagined. What distinguishes the “wise” from the “foolish” is that the former had prepared for the possibility that their wait would be longer than expected, while the latter did not.

The second reading from the Letter to the Thessalonians, which is the earliest New Testament text we have, also addresses concerns about things taking longer than expected.

St. Paul is dealing with some real-time pastoral crises as the early followers of “The Way” were starting to freak out that Jesus hadn’t yet returned and many believers were beginning to pass away. The Thessalonians wondered to Paul: What would happen to those who died before Jesus comes back? And it is here that we begin to see Paul develop a theological revision in real-time as the early Christian community had to grapple with the increasing realization that this was going to be a long-haul situation. Jesus wasn’t coming back anytime soon, so what are we to do?

Preparing for the long haul is something deeply familiar to those of us in the LGBTQ+ community. Nothing positive or affirming has come quickly or easily within the church or in political and cultural contexts for queer folks.

In terms of the political and cultural context, the constitutional right to same-sex marriage is barely a decade old in the United States, a remarkable achievement that resulted from decades of activism and dedication to justice and inclusion. Even still, this essential right remains under threat today by some on the bench of the Supreme Court. Trans rights are being attacked and access to gender-affirming care is targeted in dozens of states. Furthermore, today we witness the dehumanizing act of reducing transgender folks to a cultural or political “issue” rather than a community of persons in need of love, support, and protection. And there are whole categories of minoritized sexualities—such as bisexual and asexual people—who continue to experience invisibility, erasure, and discrimination, even from among others in the queer community.

Within the church, the wait for justice and inclusion can feel even longer.

It is true that in recent years pastoral leaders like Pope Francis and LGBTQ+ affirming bishops, priests, sisters, and lay ministers have tried hard to acknowledge and invite members of the queer community to participate more meaningfully in the life of the church. However, full recognition and inclusion remains as far off as the groom whose arrival is delayed past midnight. Arriving at the point when this recognition and inclusion is made manifest requires persistence, hope, and perseverance.

It is important to also note that the waiting described in the gospel is not a passive act. The bridesmaids in the parable are preparing to go out and accompany the groom back to the house when he draws near. So too, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies should be active in going out to greet and participate in the in-breaking of God’s reign.

This will take time and we will need to be wise in preparing for the long spiritual, institutional, and political journeys ahead. The fools are not ready for the long haul, but we can learn from their mistakes and stand on the shoulders of those wisdom figures who came before us and showed us the path ahead. With our oil lamps filled and our commitment firm to the justice and inclusion that comes with the arrival of the in-breaking of the Kingdom of God, we will be ready for what comes our way and, like those who await divine wisdom in the First Reading, we “shall not be disappointed” (Wis. 6:14).

–Daniel P. Horan, November 8, 2026