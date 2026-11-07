LGBTQ+ Catholics still haunted by ‘Halloween Letter,’ even 40 years later

In the 40 years since its publication, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s “Halloween Letter” continues to impact LGBTQ+ Catholics, driving some to leave the Church and others to double down on building community and speaking up.

On October 30, 1986, the Church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) — at the time headed by Ratzinger, who would later be known as Pope Benedict XVI — released a pastoral letter titled “Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons,” colloquially known as the “Halloween Letter.” On the 40-year anniversary of its publication, National Catholic Reporter contributor Emma Cieslik reflected on the ongoing impact the letter has had on the Church, noting that the letter has served as a “crossroads” for many LGBTQ+ Catholics.

In the years before the letter was published, there seemed to be an increase of progressive leanings within the Church. The Second Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops released “Justice in the World,” a document declaring that social justice is at the heart of Catholicism’s mission. DignityUSA —a Catholic LGBTQ+ advocacy organization — had about 3,000 members across 60 to70 chapters that were mostly hosted by local Catholic churches. And in 1976, Father John McNeill, SJ, published The Church and the Homosexual, a theological text which disputed the church’s long-held stance against gay sex and intimacy.

Reflecting on the period, New Ways Ministry cofounder Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, remarked, “The atmosphere at that time was just so exciting in the Church because of the justice that was being promoted.”

In another notable development, a 1975 letter from the CDF titled “Declaration on Certain Questions Concerning Sexual Ethics,” acknowledged that there are some “homosexuals who are definitely such because of some kind of innate instinct or a pathological constitution judged to be incurable.” Consequently, the letter continued, “these homosexuals must certainly be treated with understanding and sustained in the hope of overcoming their personal difficulties and their inability to fit into society.”

It was from this context of positive developments that the Halloween Letter emerged.

“Ratzinger is seeing these theologians taking more progressive stances,” Sister Gramick said. “He’s seeing lesbian and gay people organizing and meeting publicly at churches, and he’s seeing Catholic leaders speaking publicly in a favorable way about lesbian and gay people, and all of this generated that [Halloween] letter.”

The response from the LGBTQ+ Catholic community was a mix of devastation, horror, and resignation.

“We were horrified when we read it, but I would say we were not surprised,” Sister Gramick said.

“I was really shocked. It just seemed so un-Catholic to me,” said New Ways Ministry Executive Director Francis DeBernardo, who was a graduate student at the time the letter was released.

“It was just so horrific to think that some of the language that was quoted in the early reports really came from the Vatican,” said DignityUSA Executive Director Marianne Duddy-Burke.

After the letter came out, dioceses began refusing to host LGBTQ+ Catholic groups including DignityUSA chapter meetings and New Ways Ministry workshops. Several LGBTQ+ Catholics who had previously found a home in these spaces left the church, choosing to convert to more affirming denominations.

“I know people who immediately left the Church,” Duddy-Burke said. “They had put up with enough. This was kind of a last straw for them.”

For others, the letter served as a reminder of the importance and necessity of their work as LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The letter “signaled a turning point for the Dignity community,” said Duddy-Burke. “It was clear that now we’re not going to tolerate doctrine, practice, teachings that discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community … I think it gave a lot of people a sense that we weren’t going to take second class.”

Gramick noted that the letter gave her and cofounder Father Robert Nugent “energy to go on, that we absolutely were needed more than ever.” In addition, it cemented New Ways Ministry’s partnership with communities of women religious that have remained committed to providing a safe space for New Ways Ministry’s programs and workshops.

The Halloween letter, clearly, is not simply a document from the Church’s past. It has shaped LGBTQ+ Catholic participation in the Church — participation that encompasses the witness of those who have left and those who remain. It is, as Duddy-Burke points out, a “living document,” one that we must continue to confront 40 years later.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, November 7, 2026