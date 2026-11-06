Appeals Court Rules Against Catholic Relief Services in Same-Sex Spousal Benefits Case

A federal appeals court recently ruled 2-1 that Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services unlawfully discriminated against a gay employee when it ended health coverage for his husband. The decision upholds a judgment against the charity and closes out a legal fight that has run for nearly a decade.

In Doe v. Catholic Relief Services, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that neither Title VII of the Civil Rights Act nor the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act shields the charity. The First Amendment’s free exercise clause offered no protection, either.

The plaintiff, a data analyst, sued under the pseudonym John Doe. Doe was hired in 2016 and was told at a job fair that his husband would be covered. The charity provided the coverage for several months, then revoked it in October 2017 after internal discussions about Catholic doctrine on same-gender marriage. Doe turned down alternative compensation CRS offered and filed an EEOC complaint in 2018.

Senior Judge Henry F. Floyd wrote for the majority. He held that Title VII’s religious-employer exemption does not include sex discrimination, even when religion motivates it. The church autonomy doctrine, he added, can protect decisions about ministerial employees but does not extend to lay workers like Doe. Floyd said CRS was asking for sweeping immunity that no statute or constitutional provision requires, and that existing exemptions already go beyond the constitutional minimum. The court also held that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act cannot be raised as a defense in suits between private parties.

Judge James Andrew Wynn joined the opinion and wrote separately to answer the dissent. He accused it of a misleading march through history that would place religious law above secular law, and he voiced doubts about judges acting as historians.

Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. dissented in an 88-page opinion, calling the ruling “stunningly restrictive of religious freedom.” Nearly 40 pages of it survey the government’s historical role in religious affairs. He concluded that the nation’s founders saw churches as autonomous on questions of faith, doctrine and governance.

Doe v. Catholic Relief Services has a long procedural history. In 2022, a federal district court in Baltimore found CRS liable under Title VII and the Equal Pay Act. After a bench trial, it awarded $60,000 in damages under state law in 2025. In 2023, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that the state’s religious exemption covers only employees whose duties directly further an organization’s core mission. The 4th Circuit dismissed CRS’s appeal on the Equal Pay Act claim as moot because of a damages stipulation. Both sides leaned heavily on the Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision, which held that sex discrimination includes sexual orientation discrimination.

The U.S. Justice Department intervened on the charity’s side, as did the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and other religious groups as amici. The National Employment Lawyers Association, the American Civil Liberties Union and Americans United for Separation of Church and State backed Doe. Americans United CEO Rachel Laser said religious belief gives employers no right to deny benefits to LGBTQ+ workers. Ashley Westby of the National Employment Lawyers’ Association noted that religious employers keep important exemptions, including a complete one for ministerial staff.

CRS, founded in 1943 by Catholic bishops, operates in more than 100 countries. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It may ask the full 4th Circuit to rehear the case or petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, November 6, 2026