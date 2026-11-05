The Halloween Letter and ‘Dignitas infinita’

“Forty Years in the Desert: LGBTQ+ People and the Ratzinger Letter”

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. This document is known by several names. Its Latin title is Homosexualitatis Problema, after the first few words of the document’s text–“The problem of homosexuality. . . .” It is also referred to as “the Ratzinger letter,” because its principal author was Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). Sometimes people simply call it “the 1986 Letter.” The document is probably best known to LGBTQ+ Catholics as “the Halloween Letter” because, though it is officially dated October 1, 1986, the public only learned about it from news reports on Halloween, October 31, 1986.

Since the beginning of October, Bondings 2.0 has been publishing a series entitled “Forty Years of Wandering in the Desert.” It has been featuring articles by Catholic theologians and thought leaders who advocate for LGBTQ+ people about the significance and impact of the Letter on church life and LGBTQ+ lives.

The negative impact the Letter had on LGBTQ+ ministry, advocacy, and lived reality cannot be overstated, and some of its harsh language still has the ability to wound. But 40 years later, we see the church is finding a new way of discussing LGBTQ+ ministry which is much more life-giving than this document.

To read the previous six essays in this series, by James Alison, Jason Steidl Jack, Marianne Duddy-Burke, Fr. Lucas Sharma, SJ, Annie Selak, and Francis DeBernardo,click here.

Today’s post is from regular contributor Dr. Nicolete Burbach, a theologian whose research aims to help the Church navigate its difficult encounter with transness. To read Dr. Burbach’s other Bondings 2.0 posts, click here.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 1986 document, Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons (PCHP)) condemns same-sex sexual activity on the basis that it does not properly respect human nature.

The letter’s position is that God created sex—which is part of human nature—to transmit life. Because same-sex sexual activity is unable to produce children, it does not fulfill an important purpose of sex so conceived. Instead, the authors argue that it uses sex for “fulfillment and happiness”. In doing so, same-sex sexual activity prioritises the desires of the individuals involved over God’s intentions as creator (PCHP, 7).

Compare this reasoning with the renamed Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2024 Declaration, Dignitas Infinita (DI). DI teaches that human sexual nature as conceived in Church teaching is a gift from God that must be respected. Based on this, DI condemns “gender theory”, which it claims seeks “a personal self-determination” that effectively amounts to the freedom to reject that nature (DI, 59). No longer received as a gift, human sexual nature simply becomes subject to the individual’s will. Here we have the same narrative: rather than accepting human nature, specifically with regards to sexual differentiation, gender theory seeks to subject human nature to the will of the individual.

At the heart of both condemnations is a concern about the use of human freedom. PCHP states:

“The Church, in rejecting erroneous opinions regarding homosexuality, does not limit but rather defends personal freedom and dignity realistically and authentically understood.” (PCHP, 7)

Here, the CDF responds to concerns that their teaching limits the rightful freedoms of LGB people: human freedom has rightful limits, including the requirement to respect our created nature. In rejecting same-sex activity, the only freedom the CDF is constraining is the freedom to act beyond rightful boundaries. In this way, its more limited vision for human freedom is actually a “realistically and authentically understood” one.

We can also see something similar at work in Dignitas Infinita. The Declaration states:

“While ‘God created man a rational being, conferring on him the dignity of a person who can initiate and control his own actions,’ with a view to the good, our free will often prefers evil over good. Thus, human freedom, in its turn, needs to be freed.” (DI, 29)

In short, we have freedom—but because of sin, we are inclined to exercise this freedom wrongly. Correspondingly, freedom needs to be empowered to act in accordance with the good before it can genuinely be good itself. This idea turns on a similar distinction between authentic and inauthentic uses of freedom to PCHP. The Declaration continues:

“…detached from the Creator, our freedom can only weaken and become obscured. The same happens if freedom imagines itself to be independent of any external reference and perceives any relationship with a prior truth as a threat; as a result, respect for the freedom and dignity of others would also diminish.” (DI, 30)

This mirrors the argument about Church authority and freedom in PCHP: what DI means to say here is that God and the moral law (interpreted by the teachings of the Church) help ‘free’ our freedom in this way, empowering us to use our freedom in accordance with the dignity of human nature—which is DI’s main concern in its discussion of moral life. DI then builds on this view of freedom to frame its analysis of various “grave violations” of human dignity (DI, 33)—including “gender theory” and medical transition. The implication is not only that these things are illegitimate uses of human freedom over and against human nature, but also that the Church promotes an authentic vision of freedom in condemning them.

The continuity between PCHP’s reading of same-sex relationships and sexual activity, and DI’s reading of transness is striking. In both cases, they are reduced to the illegitimate exaltation of human freedom over and against the limits rightly presented by human nature. But is this the only way to frame transition and same-sex sexual relationships within Church teaching?

In 1979, seven years before PCHP, the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) published a pamphlet entitled, ‘An Introduction to the Pastoral Care of Homosexual People’ (IPCHP). IPCHP nevertheless takes a significantly less harsh tone than PCHP. Writing of heterosexual marriage, the bishops state that

“Love between human beings is all part of being gathered up into this divine love and the search for union with another person is essentially a search for that total union with God to which every person is invited. All human loving is a seeking after the One who is most lovable.” [IPCHP in Catholic AIDS Link, Created Design (2025: p. 4)]

They then continue to state that friendship is likewise “part of the overflow of God’s love into his creation” (p. 4), and in this vein affirm that “there can be no moral opprobrium attached to homophile friendships as such” (p. 5).This is not approval of same-sex sexual relationships. Indeed, the bishops are careful to resist analogies between marriage and same-sex sexual relationships, and they refuse to accept that a same-sex sexual relationship can be “objectively moral” (p. 8-9).

However, they later state that “it is important to…understand the pattern of life in which [same-sex sexual acts] take place, to appreciate the personal meaning which these acts have for different people” (p. 9). This prompts the question: what if their “personal meaning” is analogous to marriage, or even just integrated into friendship? Even if this meaning isn’t an objectively true one, couldn’t they then be seen as part of the search for God who is the source of the love at the heart of these relationships—however illegitimate their sexual dimensions might be in the Church’s eyes?

This argument echoes the Second Vatican Council’s recognition of religious freedom and freedom of conscience. The Church originally rejected these ideas along similar lines as it would later reject same-sex sexual relationships and gender transition. Religious freedom and freedom of conscience were portrayed as freedom from the rightful limits of religious obligation and truth (Libertas, 42). Yet the Council would later embrace them as necessary for the search for, and making a free response to God, seeing these freedoms as justified by the fact that we were created to conduct this search and make this response in themselves, and even if people ultimately do so wrongly by not being Catholics (Gaudium et spes, 16; Dignitas Humanae, 2-3).

In short, the Church recognised that doing religion wrongly can be an expression of a genuine journey of faith. Might it also see doing sex wrongly in a similar light?

And by extension, might it then see the freedom to conduct ‘wrong’ sexual relationships in a similar way to the freedom to practice the ‘wrong’ religion?

Finally, this prompts a further question: could similar moves be made around the freedom to transition, too? Indeed, theologians such as Craig A. Ford Jr have already offered arguments along these lines.

The religious freedom approach would not mean approving of transition or same-sex relationships. Nor is IPCHP official policy: the CDF objected to its conciliatory spirit and demanded CBCEW amend it. CBCEW refused, choosing to withdraw the pamphlet instead.

Yet the path-not-taken in the pamphlet might enable the Church to conceive of these things differently: not simply as an expression of human freedom beyond all rightful bounds, but as an important part of a genuine life of faith.

–Dr. Nicolete Burbach, November 5, 2026