Spanish Bishop Encourages LGBTQ+ Catholics at Annual Gathering

At the 15th Encuentro de Chipiona de Cristianos LGTBIQ+ — a gathering in Spain of more than 100 queer Christians — the Bishop of Malaga, Jose Antonio Satué, addressed the group with a message of hope and understanding to all queer Catholics:

“You have a lot to contribute to the Church,” he told them, “and at the same time, you can enrich yourself in it … We are all daughters and sons of God.”

According to Vida Nueva, the annual Encuentro began in 2010, and now hosts participants from Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Switzerland. The meeting focuses on “synodality, accompaniment, reception, education, pastoralism and the need to strengthen networking,” and operates under the slogan of “Todos, todos, todos” (“Everybody, everybody, everybody”) referring to Pope Francis’s inclusive words at World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023.

Multiple presentations over the course of the event took place but one of the central messages came from Bishop Satué, who could not be there in person but sent a message to the gathering:

“I want to convey my closeness to those who have prepared this meeting and to all the people who participate in it, with the sincere desire to strengthen your faith and share the experience of your Christian life. [Christ] is close to every human being, especially those who experienced some kind of exclusion.…every person deserves to be heard, welcomed and recognized in their dignity.”

Bishop Satué also thanked members of the group who remain part of the Christian faith despite negative experiences in the church:

“I know that many LGTBIQ+ people have experienced situations of misunderstanding and even rejection in ecclesial circles. Some of you may have experienced words or attitudes that did not reflect the authentic face of Christ. We should not trivialize that pain or ignore the wounds that these experiences may have left.”

The bishop believes that listening to these stories is “part of the mission of the Church.”

After the presentations, the participants divided into six working groups to discuss pre-arranged topics, and suggested solutions to various identified problems. One of the more “concrete” solutions proposed was from the networking group, who recommended the formation of a network of pro-queer Christian groups. The assembly approved this unanimously, and plans are already in motion to make it a reality.

The event concluded with a Mass. The group’s leaders are currently planning the 16th annual meeting for October 2027.

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, November 4, 2026