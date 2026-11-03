Beyond the Conservative-Progressive Divide: LGBTQ+ Catholics and the Italian Church

Last month, Giorgio Maria Millesimi took part in a two-day conference on gender, media, and religion at the University of Bologna, Italy. A doctoral researcher in Religious Studies at KU Leuven’s Faculty of Theology and Religious Studies in Belgium, Millesimi presented some of his findings on the experiences of LGBTQ+ Catholics in Italy.

Following the conference, Bondings 2.0’s Elisa Belotti spoke with him about his PhD research, the challenges facing LGBTQ+ Catholics in Italy, and what studying these experiences from a Belgian university can reveal about the Italian Church and its changing relationship with LGBTQ+ people.

EB: Could you briefly tell us about the research project you are part of? How is it structured, what are its objectives, and what is your role within it?

GMM: My PhD is part of the KU Leuven ‘Processes of Agency, Negotiation and Identity Construction’ (PANIC) project. It is an ongoing cross-cultural research project conducted by a team of seven researchers, three Professors and four PhD students, examining how Catholics negotiate religious identity in relation to LGBTQ+ matters across Belgium, Croatia, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Drawing on qualitative interviews, historical and contemporary normative sources, and analyses of Church and public debates, we investigate how individual Catholic believers construct their religious identities in dialogue with LGBTQ+ matters. Our aim is to show the various ways in which Catholics across different European countries relate to such matters, in a way that really complicates the ‘conservatives vs. progressives’ binary that is so often invoked when discussing contemporary Catholicism. What we are instead observing is a wide range of negotiations and creative forms of religious belongings, where LGBTQ+ Catholics are actively contributing to generating alternative visions of Church life and flourishing.

The fascinating aspect of the PANIC project is that our team adopts a very interdisciplinary approach combining anthropology, ethics, history, and theology. In my own case, I am focusing on the Italian context, so I am carrying out interviews with people who practise their Catholicism in Italy. I am also doing ethnographic observations there. And I am discovering an incredibly rich and various environment! You can learn more about our work by subscribing to our newsletter. [Editor’s note: scroll to the bottom of the page to subscribe].

EB: During the conference in Bologna, you spoke about presenting your research abroad, in contexts where the situation in Italy is less well known. What reactions or questions do you encounter when you talk about the Italian context outside Italy?

GMM: I have noticed that when I present my research to international audiences, people are often surprised by how poorly Italy performs when it comes to LGBTQ+ civil rights. I usually show a slide featuring ILGA-Europe’s 2026 Rainbow Map, where Italy ranks 36th out of 49 countries in terms of the legal and policy protection of LGBTQ+ people. To put this into perspective, I always point out how Italy is considerably closer to Russia (ranked 49th) than to Spain (ranked 1st)! When I am talking about this particular aspect, I always highlight the role the Vatican has played in contributing to this structural marginalisation, a topic I have written about in the article I Was a Stranger and You Welcomed Me.

The most famous recent example happened in 2021, when the Vatican issued a verbal note in which it expressed its disapproval of a proposed bill that would have criminalized acts of homophobia and transphobia. The bill did not pass in the Senate, so at present there is still no such anti-discrimination law in Italy. Non-Italians are often quite shocked to learn how challenging the situation is!

At the same time, I have had the feeling in the past that some people have an image of the Italian Church as being homogenous and very traditional, and are therefore happy to find out how many LGBTQ+ Catholic grassroots initiatives there are in Italy, and the active role of LGBTQ+ Catholic groups in creating a wider network of affirming actors. The Italian Church is far from being a monolith and, actually, there is an increasing number of bishops, priests, religious sisters, pastoral networks and initiatives that attest to this genuine desire to do pastoral work with (and not for) LGBTQ+ people. Last September, for example, the National Conference of Pastoral Ministers Working with LGBTQ+ People in Italy brought together around 200 participants, including ten bishops.

Presenting in Bologna to a predominantly Italian audience meant that attendees were already well aware of the difficult realities faced by LGBTQ+ people in Italy. At the same time, I am noticing how increasingly there are also many Italians who do not necessarily know about the positive pastoral initiatives that are emerging within the Italian Church and are very pleased to learn about them and the beneficial impacts they are having on the lives of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

EB: The interviews you have conducted reveal experiences of exclusion from access to the sacraments. What have you found regarding this aspect of the lives of LGBTQ+ Catholics in Italy?

GMM: Access to the sacraments is a significant issue in the lived experience of many LGBTQ+ Catholics. Sacraments become the site where one’s identity is policed, causing profound pain to those who are barred from receiving it. This is particularly true in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Several people I have interviewed described painful experiences of encountering a priest’s rigidity or judgement when, during confession, it emerged that they had a partner of the same gender or that they identified as LGBTQ+. In some cases, they were even denied absolution because of it. This can leave deep scars.

At the same time, my research also demonstrates the various strategies LGBTQ+ Catholics are using to cope with such difficult experiences. Even during Confession, they are not merely passive recipients of an exclusionary message that says: “This moment is not for you; this sacrament is not for you.” Many actively challenge priests who express disapproval of same-gender relationships during the sacrament, or they don’t hesitate to walk out.

I also think that Pope Francis contributed to how confession is interpreted by those who partake in it and has given them a renewed sense of empowerment. Several people I interviewed explicitly referred to the late pontiff’s understanding of it as a moment of grace rather than a “torture chamber” (Evangelii Gaudium, 44).

What I am observing through my research is that how an LGBTQ+ person will experience sacraments very often comes down to the individual priest who is administering it. For many LGBTQ+ Catholics, who have affirming priests in their lives, there is no issue at all. This is why another clear strategy that LGBTQ+ Catholics put in place is to only confess when they feel confident that the priest will not judge them and where they do not have to hide who they are. Of course, we also have to keep in mind that this is not always possible, and for people who live in smaller towns it may not always be easy to find welcoming parishes nearby.

EB: What do you consider the most significant findings of your research on the Italian context in terms of opportunities and hope for the future?

GMM: When I started disseminating my call for participants in Italy, I was particularly encouraged by the overwhelming response it had. To this day, I have interviewed 51 people (which is quite a big sample for a PhD student!), with broad geographical representation, going from provincial cities of northern Italy to the very South and the two major islands.

The sample of people I have talked to was also very diverse: parents of LGBTQ+ children, priests, pastoral workers and religious educators, and LGBT+ people themselves, among others. The enthusiastic response that my research received in Italy was very heartwarming and showed the interest that so many have in this topic as well as their desire to talk about it.

My research also focuses on the many opportunities present in Italy. The final document of the Italian Synod, Lievito di pace e di speranza (Yeast of peace and hope), published exactly one year ago, called for the strengthening and encouragement of pastoral practices that are already bearing fruit. And there are many such initiatives across the country.

Italy is, in this sense, a virtuous example. In my interviews, I heard numerous stories of LGBTQ+ people who attend their parish with their partner and occupy leadership positions within it, such as catechists or choir directors, and are welcomed with open arms by their priest and fellow parishioners.

Another great strength of the Italian context is undoubtedly the presence of about 60 LGBTQ+ Catholic groups throughout the country and the unifying role played by La Tenda di Gionata (Jonathan’s Tent), an association that brings together groups, LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and pastoral workers. Even a quick browse of its website reveals the remarkable range of its activities and the support it offers to realities on the ground, such as the organisation of the vigils to overcome homolesbobitransphobia in May, which have grown in both number and geographical reach year after year.

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, November 3, 2026