A Spiritual Home in the Church: LGBTQ+ Pastoral Ministry in Sicily

Last month Italian theologian Sandra Letizia took part in a two-day conference on media, gender, and religion at the University of Bologna, Italy. Her presentation focused on her experience as a formator with Cristiani LGBTQ+ Sicilia, a regional community for LGBTQ+ Catholics and their families. Letizia is also the co-author of the Italian book La Chiesa che (non) ci vuole (The Church that (doesn’t) want us.)

In this interview with Bondings 2.0’s Elisa Belotti, Letizia reflects on the importance of building pastoral communities with LGBTQ+ people, the distinctive features of the Sicilian group she helped lead, and the signs that their work is bearing fruit within the Church.

EB: What do you mean by pastoral ministry “with” LGBTQ+ people, and not “for” LGBTQ+ people?

SL: When we talk about LGBTQ+ pastoral ministry, we are increasingly using the word “with.” This is becoming more and more widespread, and it emphasizes the fact that pastoral ministry is not simply functional, as the word “for” might suggest. In other words, it is not just about providing pastoral care for certain categories of people.

“With” emphasizes that this accompaniment takes place together with the people concerned, who are the first to know their own needs, wounds, and stories. It is an approach that starts from their lived experience, from their concrete reality: their bodies, their lives, and their stories.

Of course, there are people whose specific role is to provide accompaniment and spiritual formation, but the people being accompanied are never placed in a secondary position, as though someone were simply saying, “I am offering you a service.” Instead, it means, “I am walking alongside you.”

As a formator, I offer my abilities, skills, and gifts so that we can grow and change together. In a sense, I offer you a path that can help you live your journey of faith fully. So this is what “with” means. It also carries a sense of community, because everything is done together.

EB: What do you see as the distinctive features of the LGBTQ+ Catholic group in Sicily?

SL: One of the group’s distinctive features is that it is very, very diverse. There are people of different ages, from those in their twenties to people in their sixties and beyond, who nevertheless share the same journey. Despite their differences, they also put their own experiences at the service of others. A younger person, for example, can share their experiences with someone from an older generation who may not be familiar with the challenges young people face today, and vice versa.

Another very important feature is that we walk together with In viaggio per Emmaus (“On the Road to Emmaus”), a group stared by and for parents of LGBTQ+ people. Having parents as points of reference is very important for some young people, whether they see their own parents taking part in the group, or simply know that there are parents who have not only welcomed and accepted their children for who they are, but have even embarked on a journey of their own.

Some of these parents have children who no longer attend church. But knowing that there are other young people who may be going through the same experiences as their children can encourage them to learn more, deepen their understanding, and help other parents do what they themselves have done: welcome their children. I think this also creates something very beautiful within the group.

Another feature is that we have a good number of both men and women (I apologize for using binary terms). Neither men nor women predominate in this group. I wouldn’t say the numbers are exactly fifty-fifty, but there is a fairly even balance. Sometimes there may be slightly more men, and other times slightly more women.

Finally, ours is a regional group rather than a city-based one, so we come from all over Sicily. Of course, many Sicilians move away from the island, and some members of our group no longer live in Sicily but are still part of it. Throughout the year, we meet online, which allows those living in small villages to stay connected. We also have the support of the bishops, though we are not the only Italian group with this kind of encouragement.

EB: What moments have made you realize, as a formator, that the work you are doing is bearing fruit?

SL: This is a difficult question. I think the fact that new people join us every year is already a sign that what we are doing is bearing fruit: it is reaching the people it needs to reach, in different ways.

The meeting we had with the Sicilian Bishops’ Conference (CESi) in January 2026 was also an important moment. It made us feel that the journey our group has undertaken is working and bearing fruit within the Church, at least within the Church in Sicily. Another sign is being invited to take part in other activities. For example we were invited by dioceses in the Palermo area, to organize events with an AGESCI (Catholics Scouting) group or prayer vigils. These activities are taking place not only in Catania, where most of the LGBTQ+ Catholics in our group are based, but also in other parts of Sicily.

I also think that we have built a genuine community. This group feels like a community, and I believe that most of its members, though I can’t speak for everyone, know that it is a place they can turn to. It really is a community, a part of the Church to which they fully belong.

I think this may be one of the greatest fruits of all, because we know how difficult it can sometimes be for LGBTQ+ people in the Church to become part of a community, or even to live out their faith and celebrate the sacraments within that community. Knowing that they have a place they can call home in a spiritual sense is very important. Having people with whom they can continue their journey of faith is important.

—Eliza Belotti, New Ways Ministry, November 2, 2026