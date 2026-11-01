Heaven Is Full of the People You Reject

Today’s reflection is from Wesley Cocozello, New Ways Ministry’s Operations and Communications Manager.

The readings for the Solemnity of All Saints can be found here.

When I studied Dante’s Divine Comedy in college, my professor lamented that Inferno was the only section that had ever taken hold of the popular imagination. He insisted that the other two sections of the Comedy, Purgatorio and Paradiso, was where Dante’s most beautiful poetry was found, yet they never attracted the same fascination, nor did they inspire an endless litany of imitators.

This appraisal feels like a microcosm of how so many people understand the Catholic Church itself. Many people, especially those who have felt alienated by the Church, know the hellfire and black smoke very well. Perhaps their upbringings steeped them in fear and “Catholic guilt” (a cultural meme for a reason), coming to view God as a harsh judge and the Church as His strict disciplinarian. The threat of ultimate damnation is the foundation on which much of this imagery rests.

The spectre of Hell has been one of those “heavy burdens hard to carry and [laid] on people’s shoulders” (Mt 23:4), especially for LGBTQ+ Catholics. At a New Ways Ministry event this year, I spoke with a man whose partner was dying, and who was so overcome with the thought that his beloved might be going to Hell that he broke down crying. And just last week, I answered a phone call to our office from a person who informed me that “sodomy is a direct path to Hell.”

This neurosis about Hell is as present in the public arena as it is in the personal one. When Pope Francis remarked on Italian television in January 2024 that “I like to think of hell as empty; I hope it is,” the Church’s self-appointed cognoscenti were in an uproar, even though the Pope clarified that this hope was “not a dogma of faith but my own personal view.” One widely shared comment about the Pope’s words rebutted that if Hell is empty “then there’s no need for the Church, religion, or even God.” Other reactionary voices called the hope for universal salvation blasphemous.

This impoverished theological imagination struggles to experience God’s expansive love. The Gospel reading for today, the Solemnity of All Saints, directly challenges this narrow view, offering a vision of faith centered on restoration rather than retribution.

The text takes us to the beginning of the Sermon on the Mount, one of Jesus’s most famous teaching moments. In the gospel passage that precedes this story, Matthew tells us that Jesus’s reputation as a teacher and healer was spreading throughout the region. People were bringing to him all those “sick with various diseases and racked with pain,” and he cured them. Only after this massive crowd had assembled around him, and only after he had tended to their suffering and offered them comfort, did he teach them.

And when he began to teach, he taught them the Beatitudes.

Because of how saturated the Beatitudes are in our culture, it is easy to gloss over their significance, to filter them in our minds as easy platitudes. But what are they really? They are ways of behaving in the world that bring you closer into relationship with God, others, and the entire community around you.

We mourn because we care about the pain of someone else. We hunger and thirst for righteousness for the sake of those who are suffering from oppression. We become peacemakers in places torn apart by divisions. In other words, Jesus shows us how to join hands with God and with each other, and in doing so care for all those who have assembled.

Reflecting on the teachings and example of Jesus, in today’s first and second readings, from Revelation and the First Letter of John, the evangelist translates this message into the symbolic language of his own time. In both texts, he meditates on our final home not as a place of terror or judgment, but as a vast crowd of humanity gathered together—from every nation, race, and language—standing on the other side of their pain and sorrow. The same gifts of comfort and communion that were present in Jesus’s ministry, John sees in his vision of heaven.

When we celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints, we are celebrating this ultimate promise. Grounded in the hope of this promise, early Church leaders understood that the saints weren’t primarily members of some holiness hall of fame, but rather a living network of care. “What is the Church if not the assembly of all the saints?” asked Nicetas of Remesiana, a fourth-century bishop in Dacia (modern-day Serbia). In this view, the grace given to any single person becomes part of a common fund for the whole community, an invitation to pool our spiritual resources and care for one another (cf. 1 Cor 12:7).

Perhaps the reason we are obsessed with Hell is because it provides us with the perverse comfort of maintaining our boundaries instead of being connected to one another. Hell lets us keep other people at arm’s length, to decide who belongs and who gets cast out, and be soothed by the thought that those who frighten us will get what they deserve.

If Heaven, by contrast, is defined by full communion, then it invites us into relationships with people we might rather avoid: people who challenge us, who don’t fit our neat categories, who may have even hurt us. Full communion prods us into dropping our defensive armor and surrendering the anesthetic of our exclusions.

Taking my cue from Pope Francis then, my hope is that we might use this feast day to stop taking solace in a crowded Hell. Perhaps if we spent less time mapping the terrains of damnation, and more time contemplating what full communion looks like, we wouldn’t spend so much time building little hells for each other on earth.

—Wesley Coccozello, New Ways Ministry, November 1, 2026

Other All Saints Day Resources:

For previous Bondings 2.0 reflections for All Saints Day, click here. These reflections are part of New Ways Ministry’s archive entitled The Word Goes Out: LGBTQ+ Scripture Reflections for the Liturgical Calendar, which contains all of Bondings 2.0’s scripture reflections from 2011 until today.

Also click here for the All Saints Day installment of Journeys: LGBTQ+ Scripture Reflection and Discussion Series.