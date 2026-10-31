How the ‘Halloween Letter’ Spread Fear in the Church

“Forty Years in the Desert: LGBTQ+ People and the Ratzinger Letter”

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. This document is known by several names. Its Latin title is Homosexualitatis Problema, after the first few words of the document’s text–“The problem of homosexuality. . . .” It is also referred to as “the Ratzinger letter,” because its principal author was Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). Sometimes people simply call it “the 1986 Letter.” The document is probably best known to LGBTQ+ Catholics as “the Halloween Letter” because, though it is officially dated October 1, 1986, the public only learned about it from news reports on Halloween, October 31, 1986.

Since the beginning of October, Bondings 2.0 has been publishing a series entitled “Forty Years of Wandering in the Desert.” It has been featuring articles by Catholic theologians and thought leaders who advocate for LGBTQ+ people about the significance and impact of the Letter on church life and LGBTQ+ lives.

The negative impact the Letter had on LGBTQ+ ministry, advocacy, and lived reality cannot be overstated, and some of its harsh language still has the ability to wound. But 40 years later, we see the church is finding a new way of discussing LGBTQ+ ministry which is much more life-giving than this document.

To read the previous three essays in this series, by James Alison, Jason Steidl Jack, Marianne Duddy-Burke, Fr. Lucas Sharma, SJ, and Annie Selak, click here.

Today’s essay is by Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry and the editor of Bondings 2.0. He studied rhetorical theory and analysis at the University of Maryland, College Park, and The Catholic University of America. His graduate study research focused on the language and arguments of Catholic discourse on homosexuality.

Referring to the Vatican’s 1986 Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons by its more popular name, the “Halloween Letter,” is quite fitting because its messages were so repressive and, like the holiday we celebrate today, inspired fear.

Why do I say it caused fear? Because many queer Catholics began to question if they would still be allowed to participate in the church. Catholics who were already reaching out to the LGBTQ+ community were now being told to revamp many of their mission approaches. Dignity chapters began to be expelled from church property. Invitations and hospitality for New Ways Ministry programs began to shrink. Catholic leaders who were once bold in their statements about lesbian and gay people shrunk back from the microphone.

But there’s another fear dimension residing in this Letter. The rhetoric of the Letter, the particular way in which it was written, its choice of words, the way it characterizes Catholic lesbian and gay people, and those who were doing LGBTQ+ ministry, reveal deep fears on the part of the Vatican.

The very opening paragraph is filled with alarm. The first four words: “The problem of homosexuality. . .” signal that the topic is dangerous, or at the very least, something which needs correction. The next words continue this mood of alarm–and intensify it: “and the moral evaluation of homosexual acts have increasingly become a matter of public debate, even in Catholic circles.” The problem is spread all over, “even in Catholic circles,” as if it is shocking, inappropriate, and dangerous for Catholics to discuss the morality of homosexuality. The authors say the topic is “grave and widespread,” conjuring images of an epidemic.

If something fearful is on your horizon, you can encounter it or build protection. The Letter’s language reveals a fortress mentality. It builds a story of defensiveness against a perilous force that is not only trying to invade the Church, but also has already made some incursions through the cracks of the armor to contaminate the community.

The second paragraph of section 8 illustrates this idea perfectly:

“Nevertheless, increasing numbers of people today, even within the Church, are bringing enormous pressure to bear on the Church to accept the homosexual condition, as though it were not disordered, and to condone homosexual activity. Those within the Church who argue in this fashion often have close ties with those with similar views outside it.”

The Letter’s authors believe that the church is being attacked by a growing, massive force which is attacking the church’s view. This outside force gives the homosexual orientation “an overly benign interpretation…some going so far as to call it neutral, or even good.” As the Letter stated in section 3, the orientation can lead to “an intrinsic moral evil.”

Worse yet, there are “traitors” inside the church who are collaborating with the evil invading forces outside the church. These traitors were likely duped by outside forces since their ideology may have been developed “not entirely consciously.”

The “great invasion” theme continues in section 9:

“The movement within the Church, which takes the form of pressure groups of various names and sizes, attempts to give the impression that it represents all homosexual persons who are Catholics.”

The language about this “movement” sounds like the rhetoric used by U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s during his witch hunt to weed out supposedly Communist Party infiltrators, as well as lesbian/people, in the federal government and the entertainment industry.

The goal of the invading force in the church is similar to any fifth column force: to “ignore” and “undermine” the institution’s values. The Letter attempts to unveil the sneaky strategies that this subversive group employs. Instead of viewing the Catholic leaders who supported gay civil rights legislation as prophets, the Vatican sees them as nefarious agents who use a “tactic. . .to protest that any … criticism of … homosexual people, their activity and lifestyle (is) unjust discrimination.”

These invaders “manipulate the Church by gaining the often well-intentioned support of her pastors with a view to changing civil-statutes and laws.” And they march forward recklessly, not caring what collateral damage they may cause:

“Even when the practice of homosexuality may seriously threaten the lives and well-being of a large number of people, its advocates remain undeterred and refuse to consider the magnitude of the risks involved.”

The Church, though, “can never be so callous” as these invaders who use “deceitful propaganda” and put ordinary people “in jeopardy.” Section 14 encourages bishops to be on guard against such Catholics. The bishops should give “a careful examination” of these opponents’ language, because of the invaders subtle and sneaky strategy of employing “a studied ambiguity. . .to mislead the pastors and the faithful.”

The final invoking of invasion imagery comes in Section 17, which reads strongly like a call to “circle the wagons”:

“All support should be withdrawn from any organizations which seek to undermine the teaching of the Church, which are ambiguous about it, or which neglect it entirely. Such support, or even the semblance of such support, can be gravely misinterpreted. Special attention should be given to the practice of scheduling religious services and to the use of Church buildings by these groups, including the facilities of Catholic schools and colleges.”

This is the only concrete action that the Vatican offers the bishops. For a document that was supposed to offer bishops advice on the “pastoral care of homosexual persons,” there is no practical advice offered. Section 15 does encourage a variety of spiritual practices–prayer, Reconciliation, counsel, witness–but aren’t these practices that a minister should offer to everyone?

The effect this invasion rhetoric has makes the Letter much more about adopting a defensive position against any possibility of discussion and change than it is about ministering with lesbian/gay people. And, in fact, this fear was contagious. The Letter’s most impactful effect was how it silenced many institutional church voices from discussing pastoral care for more than a generation. Whether intended or not, fear is the Letter’s achievement.

The fear began to melt in 2013 when Francis became pope. Francis began to show the church a different Catholic way to approach lesbian/gay and all LGBTQ+ people by opening doors, building bridges, encountering, accompanying, and listening. Francis rejected the idea that the church should fear LGBTQ+ people, and instead praised ministers who were welcoming to LGBTQ+ people to the church. Though Francis did not officially repeal the Halloween Letter, he worked to make it obsolete by modeling a loving and welcoming approach.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the Letter is a way to review the damage it has done, but also to see the progress that was made in spite of it.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, October 31, 2026