NCR Argues for Inclusion, No Matter Supreme Court Outcome

Whether or not the Supreme Court grants Colorado Catholic schools an exemption to exclude LGBTQ+ families, Catholic schools must “choose inclusion,” the National Catholic Reporter (NCR) editorial staff argues.

St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy oral arguments will be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court on November 3, centering on the question of whether Catholic schools can refuse to follow Colorado nondiscrimination laws when it comes to LGBTQ+ families and still receive state funding. For the editors at NCR, however, no matter what the court decides, the “underlying tensions” within the Church over the inclusion and reception of LGBTQ+ families will only continue to build. This case highlights some questions that are deeper than preschool admissions.

“What of the Church’s welcome of children,” the authors ask. “How qualified is that welcome in some dioceses? How many will the Church exclude? Over what issues?”

The individuals bringing this lawsuit claim that their free exercise of religion grants them the right to require that all parents enrolling children at their schools must “support and uphold” Catholic teaching. Therefore, they should have a right to exclude certain families — namely, same-sex parents and their children — since they do not, according to these individuals, comply with Catholic teaching.

It is telling, however, that it seems these schools are fighting for the right to exclude only LGBTQ+ families. There are a number of other, less obvious issues that parents and families face on a daily basis that the lawsuit does not focus on. For example, parents are not being screened for remarriage without annulment, fertility treatments or vasectomies, the writers for NCR point out, despite Catholic teaching opposing all of the above.

“Demanding doctrinal purity may bring a certain sense of security and certainty to the community,” they note, “but a great deal will also be lost in not extending a broader welcome to humanity — messy and unpredictable as that might be at times.”

Furthermore, while those bringing the case portray the Catholic community as a monolith with a stark division of who is “out” and who is “in,” the reality is the church is diverse in experience, perspective and appearance. The plaintiffs have us believe that the Catholic stance on LGBTQ+ families is clear and exclusionary, yet the reality is far from that simple.

Attitudes at even the highest levels of the Church’s governance seem to be changing, and the NCR writers name the work of New Ways Ministry and Father James Martin, SJ, as clear examples of this trend. They note that Pope Francis’ support of the work and mission of New Ways Ministry “exemplif[ies] the kind of opening and welcoming that Catholic communities should extend.”

Questions over Catholic school admissions have emerged at other schools in the United States, and responses from the bishops and other officials have been mixed. Archbishop Charles Chaput, then of the Archdiocese of Denver, and Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who headed the Archdiocese of Boston, both faced the question of whether or not to admit children of same-sex parents to their schools. While both bishops initially answered “no,” Cardinal O’Malley later reversed his decision.

Catholic schools, Cardinal O’Malley remarked, “exist for the good of the children. … We have never had categories of people who were excluded.”

For the writers at NCR, this is the truth at the center of this court case, and this is the truth that the Catholic Church must choose to lift up and live out.

“No Supreme Court decision can substitute for the choice that we have to make,” they urge. “In one instance, church rules and teaching are paramount. In the other, no child will be turned away. It is always dangerous to mine Scripture for proof texts, but there seems little complexity or nuance in the words of Jesus to disciples attempting to ban children from approaching him. ‘Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, October 30, 2026