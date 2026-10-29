Indonesian Priest Speaks Out Against Anti-LGBTQ+ Fatwa

Father Otto Gusti Madung, rector of the Ledalero Institute for Philosophy and Creative Technology in Indonesia, recently critiqued that country’s top Islamic clerical body for urging the national parliament to pass legislation to criminalize those who promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) behavior.

In a statement on June 25, the Indonesian Ulema Council, a group of Muslim scholars, said the country-specific regulation would impose sanctions and punish LGBTQ+ campaigners. The statement was signed by the council’s head of Fatwa (Religious Edict) Affairs, Asrorun Niam Sole.

“It cannot be justified in a democratic state,” Madung, a Divine Word priest, said, noting it would be a serious threat to freedom of expression, guaranteed under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Indonesia ratified in 2005.

Such actions, he warned, create a chilling effect — making individuals “reluctant to express critical views out of fear of threats and consequences. This phenomenon reinforces the view that the state is strengthening an authoritarian system.”

The council’s current push stems from its controversial 2014 fatwa, a ruling on a point of religious law, which declared homosexuality both forbidden under Islamic law and a criminal act.

The fatwa also stated that same-sex orientation “is a disorder that must be cured and a deviation that must be corrected,” and called on the government to treat homosexual activity as a public criminal offense.

The nation of Indonesia neither legally recognizes nor criminalizes same-sex relations.

In 2023, the government revised the Criminal Code to criminalize extramarital sex. Rights groups say this provision can be used to target and punish LGBTQ+ people

This is not the first time Father Madung has spoken on LGBTQ+ issues. Earlier in 2026, he criticized Indonesia’s Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Muhammad Syafi’I announcing a plan to include religious instructions discouraging “LGBTQ culture” in state-run boarding schools and colleges in Indonesia.

“This group already faces discrimination,” he said, adding that the state has a responsibility to protect the rights of every citizen.

Father Madung also recently got into controversy for suggesting the Catholic Church could change its beliefs on same-sex marriage. Because of this, there were calls for his removal as director of the Ledalero Catholic School of Philosophy and his excommunication from the church.

—Tulio Huggins, New Ways Ministry, October 29, 2026