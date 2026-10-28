Several U.S. Bishops Support Local Anti-LGBTQ+ Ballot Measures

For most aspiring student athletes, the only thing standing between them and a spot on a school team is a tryout. But for transgender student athletes in five states, the teams they are allowed to join will actually be up to voters, who will make their decisions through several ballot measures next week.

In the past, the Catholic Church has often stood with the marginalized when it comes to discriminatory legislation like this. But this time, diocesan bishops and Catholic conferences in some of these states are supporting these anti-transgender ballot measures

In Colorado and Missouri, transgender athletes aren’t the only ones whose rights are up for debate. If Missouri’s Amendment 3 ballot measure passes, transgender minors will be forbidden from receiving gender-affirming surgeries, hormone therapy, or puberty blockers — which would delay the medical part of their transition. Gender-affirming surgery for minors would also be banned in Colorado. That ballot measure would prohibit someone, including full-grown adults, from using state or federal funds, Medicaid or insurance to pay for said surgery.

The Colorado Catholic Conference released a 2026 voter guide which urged voters to support both the ballot measures restricting transgender athletes’ participation in interscholastic sports and gender-affirming care. The leadership of the conference includes Archbishop James Golka and Auxiliary Bishop Jorge Rodriguez of the Denver Archdiocese, Bishop Stephen Berg of the Pueblo Diocese and Father Kyle Ingels, administrator of the Pueblo diocese.The Missouri Catholic Conference — consisting of Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of the St. Louis Archdiocese, Bishop James Johnston of the Kansas City–St. Joseph Diocese, Bishop Ralph O’Donnell of the Jefferson City Diocese and Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield–Cape Girardeau Diocese — classified the state’s anti-transgender ballot measure as “not perfect, [but] it would be a significant step toward restoring protections for women and children in Missouri.”

“We urge you to pray and fast, to speak with your family and friends, and to continue working to pass Amendment 3 … Stand with the child who deserves the freedom to grow and mature without being subjected to harmful life-altering procedures,” the statement reads.

Transgender issues aren’t the only ones impacting the LGBTQ+ community on state ballots this year. In Virginia, one ballot measure proposes to enshrine marriage equality in the state constitution. In response, the diocesan leadership in the state’s two dioceses (Arlington and Richmond) are leading a campaign called “Catholics Vote No.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Arlington diocese urged Catholics to “defeat” the “radically unjust” ballot initiative through fasting, prayer and ultimately voting against the ballot measure in a video posted to the diocese’s YouTube channel on September 30. Additionally, all priests in the Arlington diocese were instructed to read a letter from Bishop Burbidge concerning the issue during Masses the weekend of September 12 and 13.

Many of these bishops’ faithful are facing significant challenges in their daily lives — the affordability of gas and groceries, the looming presence of immigration and deportation officers, rising discrimination trends and more. And instead of challenging the powerful who enable these systems and threaten the livelihoods of their faithful, the bishops are instead turning their ire toward some of the most vulnerable among us: the LGBTQ+ community, notably transgender children and teenagers.

—Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry, October 28, 2026