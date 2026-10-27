Tending to the Wounds Created by the 1986 Ratzinger Letter

“Forty Years in the Desert: LGBTQ+ People and the Ratzinger Letter”

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Letter to the Bishops on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. This document is known by several names. Its Latin title is Homosexualitatis Problema, after the first few words of the document’s text–“The problem of homosexuality. . . .” It is also referred to as “the Ratzinger letter,” because its principal author was Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). Sometimes people simply call it “the 1986 Letter.” The document is probably best known to LGBTQ+ Catholics as “the Halloween Letter” because, though it is officially dated October 1, 1986, the public only learned about it from news reports on Halloween, October 31, 1986.

Throughout the month of October, Bondings 2.0 will publish a series entitled “Forty Years of Wandering in the Desert.” It will feature articles by Catholic theologians and thought leaders who advocate for LGBTQ+ people about the significance and impact of the Letter on church life and LGBTQ+ lives.

The negative impact the Letter had on LGBTQ+ ministry, advocacy, and lived reality cannot be overstated. It changed the entire church discourse on homosexuality for more than a generation, and it brought about major changes in church policy and practice. Marking the 40th anniversary is a way to review the damage it has done, but also to see the progress that was made in spite of it.

To read the previous three essays in this series, by James Alison, Jason Steidl Jack, Marianne Duddy-Burke, and Fr. Lucas Sharma, SJ, click here.

Today’s essay is by Annie Selak (she/her),a feminist theologian and author of The Wounded Church: Tending to the Harm within Catholicism.

When something is so devastating to a community that we are still discussing it decades later, people tend to fall into two camps about how to proceed. The first camp calls for moving past it. These calls to “get over it” are often well-intentioned, aimed at not giving more attention and power to the event that caused harm. The second camp wants to address that topic head on. Some might call this dwelling on pain, but proponents of this way of action argue that we can only move forward by acknowledging the true extent of the pain.

I fall into the second camp. As a feminist theologian who studies the contemporary church, I think it is critical that we examine the church not in abstraction, but rather, with concrete experience. In fact, I suggest that we start with the sources of pain, or wounds.

In the past, I worked in gender and LGBTQ Centers on Catholic college campuses. If I asked 100 students about the “Ratzinger Letter” or “Halloween Letter,” my guess is that between 0-1 of them would know what this referred to. Yet that is part of the insidious nature of wounds: they can cause harm even if we are unaware of their origins. When I asked students about churches or faith communities, nearly all responded that these were sites of pain and exclusion. The language of “intrinsically evil” or “disordered” was well known, even if the source and context were not. The ongoing harm of this teaching continues to be felt, long beyond the awareness of the letter.

Attending to Wounds

The church is both wounded and wounder, victim and perpetrator, thus causing harm to itself. In this case, perhaps most obviously, we see the church as wounder. The Vatican’s promulgation of “Letter to the Bishops on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons” caused pain to the LGBTQ+ community. Yet, the church has also been wounded by this document, for the LGBTQ+ community is a part of the church. When part of the church is excluded or harmed, the entire church suffers, for we are robbed of the fullness of the Body of Christ.

The “Halloween Letter” concretized a pain and harm that was previously felt but unnamed. By giving language and the official Vatican seal to exclusion, it created a wound in the church that is unparalleled in its scope.

In The Wounded Church: Tending to the Harm within Catholicism, I suggested that one of the mistakes that people make in discussing the church is equating it with the hierarchy. Instead, I offer a rule for talking about the church: “The church has a hierarchy; it is not a hierarchy.” When we affirm that the church was wounded by the “Halloween Letter,” we are affirming that the church is the people of God. The church is not strictly located in the Vatican or in the bishops Itis also located in home churches, local parishes, and those who have left the institutional church in pursuit of finding a loving community.

We need to do theology from the site of the wound. The pain and suffering of a community is not secondary to theology— it is a starting point. When we start from the wound, we take seriously the lived experience of the LGBTQ+ community. We can start from pain and exclusion, as well as joy and resilience. This endeavor is not a call for the glorification of suffering, but rather, the taking seriously of experience.

Avoiding a Rush to Healing

Every time I speak about wounds, a well-meaning person asks about healing. While healing is possible, a desire to rush the healing process can often cause more harm.

When a traumatic event occurs, it can split life into a “before” and an “after.” The “Ratzinger Letter” is one such event, creating such a decisive split in time that the previous “before” time is no longer accessible. This letter articulated an exclusion that was often felt just below the surface, and in doing so, created a new wave of harm.

Physical wounds can provide helpful imagery in healing. An injury to the lower back is not just contained to the few inches of the lower back. It can change the way someone walks or sits, shifting weight to the hips or overcompensating in the upper back. Physical therapy and other remedies might move the lower back towards healing, but a cold day or stumble down the stairs can bring back the pain even worse than it was before.

So, too, is it with a wound like transphobia, homophobia or the exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. Even if the originating harm of the “Halloween Letter” is addressed, a homily or intercession rooted in negativity can bring back that originating harm in untold ways. We are always just one act away from returning to the depths of pain and suffering.

Transforming Wounds

In the Catholic faith, the originating wound isn’t the entire story. We can look to Jesus’s resurrection wounds as instructive for what healing might look like. After Jesus was crucified, died, and buried, he appeared to Mary Magdalene and then the disciples. Jesus appeared with his crucifixion wounds, yet they were transformed so that they were not actively bleeding or harming him.

Jesus could have appeared in any way he desired. He could have been a cyclone or a cloud, an apparition that mimicked what he looked like on earth or the strongest version himself. Jesus appearing with his wounds as transformed, then, can be a symbol for what healing might look like. Healing is not erasure. It is not just “moving on” and ignoring the harm. It does not downplay any harm. Jesus’s example affirms that we must address wounds and acknowledge their harm.

The pain articulated by the “Halloween Letter” continues to be felt today. Even now, the wounds of exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community continue to harm the church. Yet, the Christian faith attests that wounds can be transformed. What is needed is a similar transformation of the wounds in our church.

–Annie Selak, October 27, 2026