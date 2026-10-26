Catholic Law Professor Says Colorado Schools’ Court Case Could Produce ‘Lawlessness’

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy on November 3, a coalition of Catholic organizations is arguing that religious freedom does not entitle schools to public money while they turn away LGBTQ+ families.

In a column for Verdict, a legal analysis website, Leslie C. Griffin, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas law professor, described the amicus brief for the case she filed with Professor Marci Hamilton, of which New Ways Ministry is the lead amicus. The amici, Griffin says, include other Catholics who see equal treatment as consistent with their faith.

The dispute centers on Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program, which voters approved in 2020 and which provides families 15 hours of state-funded preschool weekly. Participating providers must accept applicants regardless of religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity. St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton, St. Bernadette Catholic Parish in Lakewood, two parents, and the Archdiocese of Denver sued in 2023, arguing the requirement violates their religious beliefs. They lost in district court and again before the Tenth Circuit Appeals Court, according to LGBTQ Nation. The Supreme Court decision is expected in the first half of 2027.

Griffin argues the schools want to be exempt from the nondiscrimination law so that they can still collect funding. . She compares the hypothetical situation of a school that refused Black students on religious grounds and demanded state funds anyway, a claim she says courts would reject. The Supreme Court has held that everyone must follow neutral laws of general applicability, she writes, and Colorado’s law fits that description. A ruling for the schools, she warns, would push the country toward lawlessness by signaling that the government will pay people who break laws they dislike.

“If the schools win this case, the nation will move toward lawlessness, telling everyone that the government will pay you whenever you discriminate or break any other law,” Griffin writes.

On their podcast, God and the Gavel, Griffin and Hamilton asked Sr. Jeannine Gramick and Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry to explain their views of the case. Griffin reported on one of their opinions:

“. . . [W]hen religious leaders choose as a matter of conscience to disobey the law, they know they will be sanctioned for it. [Gramick and DeBernardo said] they never heard that religious freedom means whenever you break the law, the state pays you in thanks for your discrimination.”

Gramick added that St. Mary’s Academy, a Colorado school founded by her order, the Sisters of Loretto, admits LGBTQ students, seeing that as the proper Catholic policy.

[To watch or listen to the entire episode featuring Gramick and DeBernardo, click here.]

Others who signed on to the amicus brief are former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Miguel Díaz, Fordham University theologian Father Bryan Massingale, the Women’s Ordination Conference, Call To Action, and the Women’s Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual.

Another Catholic amicus brief opposing a religious exemption in this case is from a group called “27+ Lay Roman Catholics.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a brief supporting the Catholic schools’ request to have the choice to discriminate.

The stakes in this case reach beyond preschool. LGBTQ Nation reports that the case challenges the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1990 decision in Employment Division v. Smith, which allowed neutral, fairly applied laws to burden religious practice. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito have said this ruling should be overturned. In fact, U.S, Solicitor General John Sauer urged the justices to take the case, calling it the cleanest vehicle for revisiting Smith.

Griffin, who studied theology at Yale University and taught at the University of Notre Dame, closed on a personal note. She planned to hand a copy of the brief to her former mentor, Sr. Margaret Farley, RSM, now 91.

–Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, October 26, 2026

For previous posts on this case, click here, here, and here.