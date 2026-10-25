Trading In the God of Wrath for the God of Love

Today’s reflection is by Terry Gonda (she/her), a lifelong Catholic and spiritual director. She and her wife, Kirsti Reeve, are music ministers at their Jesuit parish in Detroit. She previously served for 36 years as music director at a campus ministry parish before being fired by the Archdiocese for legally marrying Kirsti. Rooted in Ignatian spirituality and the wisdom of the mystics, she now co-leads a lay Catholic community—formed from the remnants of her former parish—grounded in synodality, radical welcome, and spiritual accompaniment. Her story is featured in Cornerstones: Sacred Stories of LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

“O stupid Galatians!”

That opening line (Galatians 3:1) from a weekday Mass reading a couple of weeks ago has stuck with me. St. Paul was losing his mind. Having experienced the Spirit, why were these Galatians looking to force observance of the Law – to secure what God had already given? How could they be going backwards?

I recognize his frustration. Looking at how some members of our Church treat immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, the poor—especially children—I want to scream at “them”*: Why are we making this so complicated? Have you even read Scripture?

Then I remember: I have read Scripture. It contains glorious revelation and troubling tensions, especially when read without the context of history, culture, language, literary style, and the evolution of thought – particularly of our understanding of the human.

Turning to today’s liturgical readings, the Exodus passage is exhibit A. God (speaking through Moses) demands protection for the stranger, widow, and orphan. Excellent. How timely*. Then comes the consequence for not doing so, “My wrath will flare up, and I will kill you with the sword; then your own wives will be widows, and your children orphans”. Sigh.

This.

This is why we are in a quagmire of toxic scripture-justified spiritual, moral, and physical violence (e.g. lust for public executions). Tell me this passage isn’t influenced by an understandably fed up Moses at his wits end, adding editorial comments on top of God‘s law that he is receiving. Regardless, compassion and wisdom and judgement and vengeance sit side by side all through the scripture we’ve been formed on.

And that’s a problem.

Like many of us, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, I absorbed stories of a wrathful God whose love felt conditional. Those stories don’t disappear from my unconscious mind because I now embrace a mystic’s theology. And each week at Mass as I listen to scripture being read, there is the challenge of undoing the reprogramming that I’m doing with (I believe) the Holy Spirit. Still today, I can feel rejected and move into fight or flight. The person I perceive hurting me becomes “other,” and my thoughts and actions can become destructive.

Honestly, part of me is rooting for God to pull out a big ol’ sword right now.

Often I don’t notice I’m on that dark path until I’m on the couch, endlessly scrolling YouTube and eating all the chocolate in the house.

I realize I need grace to free me. I cannot shame my mind into focusing on communion with God‘s Divine nature. Which brings me to today’s Gospel.

Buried within messy Scripture lives an astonishing beacon of clarity.

In today’s passage, Jesus is tested directly: Which commandment is greatest?

“Love God with your whole heart, soul, and mind. Love your neighbor as yourself. The whole of the law and prophetic teaching depends on these.”

There it is – the clarity we crave. This is what Paul wanted the Galatians to see.

Here is the lens our soul can gaze through to evaluate all the rest of our scriptures and the laws we have written.

Gratefully, our Catholic tradition already offers companions who are raised to the level of Doctors of the Church who state this, and who made these commandments their overarching lens. St. Augustine argues in On Christian Doctrine that anyone whose interpretation of Scripture fails to build off of love of God and neighbor has not yet understood it properly.

Can I have an Amen?

In The Interior Castle, Teresa of Ávila writes: “Our Lord asks but two things of us: love, for Him and for our neighbour.”

This is the compass I need when biblical images frighten me—and when my own crabby certainty makes me less loving. Does the way I am reading, praying, and living help me embody this kind of love?

But psychology and experience have taught me – beneath that question lies another: Do I know that I am God’s beloved?

Can I fully receive God‘s ineffable love offered? How can I give what I struggle to receive?

My Ignatian training taught me that God is always wooing us first, drawing us toward deeper and deeper intimacy until we encounter the truth that we are one and that we are the beloved. Until we start to experience this, we are not capable of even contemplating what loving God fully and loving my neighbor as myself even means.

My own journey tells me that one revelation (even several) is not enough to loosen a lifetime of stories of Divine separation and violence. Neuroscience has taught me that in order to reprogram my mind, I need a steady practice of sitting in Jesus‘s heart – learning to focus on union and receiving Divine love, noticing what resists it, and returning over and over. This is why Teresa of Avila was so insistent that we just keep showing up in prayer. Just keep showing up.

At some level, I think we all want to come home – home to our true Union in Christ. To live out the Great Commandment. Yet sadly for some LGBTQ people the doorway has been obscured.

I believe our community desperately requires tailored programs for deconstructing old paradigms that are keeping us stuck and ones for rewiring us towards the mystic-in-training path towards union and healing.

Perhaps you can meet me in the meditation space in Christ’s heart—and together with the Spirit we can carry what we receive into the world.

“O beloved Galatians”

–Terry Gonda, October 25, 2026

Footnote:

* Mark Guevarra covered this idea beautifully on Bondings 2.0 on October 11 .