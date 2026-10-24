Naming Tagle as Dean of Cardinals Could Give LGBTQ+ Catholics Hope

In a move earlier this month that many believe lays the groundwork for the next conclave, Pope Leo XIV appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines the new dean of the College of Cardinals. Cardinal Tagle’s record is decidedly pro-queer, making this appointment a small but important victory for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Pope Leo approved the appointment after six other cardinals elected Tagle.. Tagle heads the Vatican’s evangelization office, and at 69, replaces former dean, 92-year-old Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

According to the National Catholic Reporter, the dean is an especially significant figure in the transition between popes. He celebrates the previous pope’s funeral, and runs the pre-conclave meetings where cardinals discuss the church’s needs. Additionally, if the dean is under 80 during the conclave, he oversees the papal election in the Sistine Chapel. He is also the one who, once the vote is over, asks the winner if he wants the new role and what name he wants.

Many Catholics consider Cardinal Tagle pro-queer, possibly making his appointment as well, and a sign that Pope Leo and other cardinals want to maintain the more welcoming culture of listening and fellowship that Pope Francis began. In 2015, while Archbishop of Manila, Cardinal Tagle told a group of young Catholics that the “Church needed to learn from the damaging attitudes and acts it had inflicted on marginalized groups, including lesbian and gay people.” In a 2018 bid to remove the language of “disordered” from the catechism in regard to LGBTQ+ people, Irish Catholics cited Cardinal Tagle as a Church leader who has called for a shift in language around the queer community.

Cardinal Tagle, formerly the Archbishop of Manila, was considered by many to be a contender for the papacy in 2025.Because of the importance of the role of dean, the person in that office usually is considered a papal contender.

In fact, a recent precedent for the dean of the College of Cardinals rising to the papacy exists: Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was the dean of the college when he became Pope Benedict XVI in 2005. Just before he died, Pope Francis elevated another cardinal to the senior ranks of the college: Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV. For this reason, many see this appointment by Pope Leo as a sign of support towards Cardinal Tagle in a future conclave.

This hopeful sign also indicates that Pope Leo is continuing the welcoming trajectory toward LGBTQ+ people set by Pope Francis.

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, October 24, 2026