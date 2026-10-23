German Theologian Observes a Call for Greater Understanding at Amoris Laetitia Anniversary Meeting

When bishops gathered last week at the Vatican for a global meeting on marriage and family topics, there emerged a “fundamental agreement” that a pastoral approach to same-sex couples, exists, says German theologian: what is needed is a Church that stands in solidarity with people.

Pastoral theologian Christian Bauer attended the meeting marking the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’ post-synodal exhortation Amoris laetitia, at which the presidents of the world’s bishops’ conferences were summoned to discuss marriage and family life.

Despite the initial mixed response to Amoris laetitia, —especially concerning whether divorced and civilly remarried Catholics could receive the Eucharist — Bauer reports a “growing global consensus” within participants of the meeting and within the Church more broadly regarding both the contents and methodology of the exhortation, particularly on the topic of so-called “irregular situations,” which includes same-gender married couples:

“Regarding all the specific issues — from interreligious marriages and labor-related migration, domestic violence and abuse within families, to same-sex couples and divorced persons who have remarried — there was a fundamental agreement: what is needed is a pastorally sensitive and experience-based approach from a Church that stands in solidarity with people, credibly bearing witness to the ‘Gospel of the family.’”

As for the new pastoral approach, Bauer said:

“As for the subject matter, it is about listening, accompanying, and discerning — in short, a pastorally sensitive approach that moves away from doctrinal condemnation, and a language that takes existing wounds seriously rather than inflicting new ones. In any case, there is no longer any talk of so-called ‘irregular’ ways of life.”

There has been a notable shift away from dogmatic polarization and towards a pastoral approach that recognizes the complexity that emerges from concrete, lived experience, says Bauer. There is a growing recognition that rather than speaking abstractly and distantly about same-sex couples, for instance, as merely objects of doctrine, the Church must recognize the humanity of the couple and their unique, God-revealing experiences.

“Families are not merely passive objects,” Bauer says, “they are also active agents of social transformation in the spirit of Jesus.”

While Pope Leo’s participation in the meeting was cut short due to his lung surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis, Bauer notes that his opening speech set the tone of the meeting, drawing upon the mission of his predecessor and reinforcing the notions of solidarity and pastoral conversion that would emerge as themes in the subsequent discussion:

“[Pope Leo’s] predecessor, Francis, opened doors that he now wishes to keep open. To borrow from the language of the Synod on Synodality: Francis has pastorally expanded the Church — following the call to ‘enlarge the space of your tent’ — while Leo is now consolidating this opening institutionally, in line with the instruction to ‘firmly anchor your tent pegs’ (Isaiah 54:2).”

When asked about particular insights from the summary document produced from the meeting, Bauer spoke again about the case of so-called “imperfect” or “irregular” situations and the gradual — yet very real — expansion of the Church’s understanding and acceptance of where grace can be found:

“[The document] centers on the principle of ‘gradualness’—established by Pope John Paul II and taken up by Pope Francis in Amoris laetitia — which holds that the grace of Christ is at work not only within sacramental marriages but also, in a mysterious way, within imperfect’ forms of life — amid the ‘wounded longing’ that many people today have for true, profound love.”

Overall, Bauer reports being most struck by the absence of extreme voices at the meeting. Instead, there was a notable deepening of consensus and an expanded “common ground” amid the participants, emerging from the process of synodality and deep listening. This development is undoubtedly a signal of hope for the LGBTQ+ community. Although the process can be slow, there continues to be the steady voice of the Holy Spirit calling the Church towards acceptance, solidarity and unity.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, October 23, 2026