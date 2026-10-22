Colorado Returns to Supreme Court in Latest Clash Over LGBTQ+ Rights, Religious Freedom

Colorado is back in the spotlight once again in the legal struggle for LGBTQ+ equality.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which opened its new term October 5, has agreed to hear St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, a case which asks whether religious preschools can refuse to follow Colorado’s LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination rules and still receive public funding.

Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program funds only schools that agree to a policy barring, among other things, denial of admission based on a student or parent’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Two Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of Denver — St. Mary in Littleton and St. Bernadette in Lakewood — sued along with Catholic parents. They argue the requirement violates their First Amendment right to freely practice their religion.

The case continues a pattern, according to Mark Satta, an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Law at Wayne State University, who is a constitutional law scholar. Writing in The Conversation, Satta notes that over the past 30 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has heard fewer than a dozen cases weighing free speech or religious freedom against LGBTQ+ protections, and Colorado has now produced five of them.

It began with Romer v. Evans in 1996. After the cities of Aspen, Boulder and Denver passed ordinances against discrimination based on sexual orientation, conservative groups, including Focus on the Family, an evangelical anti-LGBTQ+ group, backed a 1992 ballot initiative amending the state constitution to bar such protections. While the referendum passed with roughly 53 percent of the vote, the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down 6-3, with Justice Anthony Kennedy writing that it appeared to stem from animus toward gay, lesbian and bisexual people. It was the court’s first ruling recognizing equal protection rights for queer people.

Since then, the roles have reversed. Colorado has shifted more Democratic, while the court has gained a conservative supermajority. In the past decade, Colorado has defended its LGBTQ+ protections before the justices three times and lost each time.

In Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado (2018), a baker declined to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The court ruled 7-2 to vacate state rulings against him, but on procedural grounds, leaving open how to balance the First Amendment against antidiscrimination law.

In 303 Creative v. Elenis (2023), a web designer who had never been asked to create a same-sex wedding website sued in advance in case she was asked. The court ruled 6-3 that she had a free speech right to decline.

Most recently, in March 2026, Chiles v. Salazar produced an 8-1 ruling that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors amounted to viewpoint discrimination. The justices sent the case back to a lower court, but viewpoint discrimination is normally a First Amendment violation, so the therapist is likely to prevail.

The plaintiffs in all three cases were represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, the country’s largest conservative Christian legal advocacy group. When St. Mary is argued, Colorado will again defend its law before a court whose track record suggests another uphill fight.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, October 22, 2026

This post is part of continuing coverage by Bondings 2.0 of St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy. For previous posts about the case, click here and here,