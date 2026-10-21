Why ‘Intrinscially Disordered’ Hurts So Bad

“Forty Years in the Desert: LGBTQ+ People and the Ratzinger Letter”

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Letter to the Bishops on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. This document is known by several names. Its Latin title is Homosexualitatis Problema, after the first few words of the document’s text–“The problem of homosexuality. . . .” It is also referred to as “the Ratzinger letter,” because its principal author was Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). Sometimes people simply call it “the 1986 Letter.” The document is probably best known to LGBTQ+ Catholics as “the Halloween Letter” because, though it is officially dated October 1, 1986, the public only learned about it from news reports on Halloween, October 31, 1986.

Throughout the month of October, Bondings 2.0 will publish a series entitled “Forty Years of Wandering in the Desert.” It will feature articles by Catholic theologians and thought leaders who advocate for LGBTQ+ people about the significance and impact of the Letter on church life and LGBTQ+ lives.

The negative impact the Letter had on LGBTQ+ ministry, advocacy, and lived reality cannot be overstated. It changed the entire church discourse on homosexuality for more than a generation, and it brought about major changes in church policy and practice. Marking the 40th anniversary is a way to review the damage it has done, but also to see the progress that was made in spite of it.

To read the previous three essays in this series, by James Alison, Jason Steidl Jack, and Marianne Duddy-Burke, click here.

Today’s essay is by Fr. Lucas S. Sharma, S.J. is the John Hayden doctoral dissertation fellow and pastoral associate in the LGBTQ Resource Center at Georgetown University. He is also doctoral candidate in sociology at University of California San Diego completing a dissertation comparing the experiences of former Catholic and practicing Catholic gay and lesbian cisgender men and women.

Catherine, a parish worker in her 40s, has been legally married to her wife for several years now. Describing the ups and downs of their relationship, she points to the ways that she sees it to be her holy pathway to God. When asked if she has hopes for the Church’s relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she says, “In my heart of hearts, I hope that some theologian or minister somewhere really gets it – I mean – can we at least change the ‘intrinsically disordered piece?’ To call somebody by their very nature disordered, by their very essence, it’s just awful.”

Despite the recognition that “anything is possible with God,” the change Catherine hopes for does not seem likely in her lifetime. She decides to stay Catholic though because she finds life in the Church, naming the Eucharist as central to her life.

In many ways, Brittany is very much like Catherine: she has a wife, works for a parish, and has the same hopes as Catherine. The difference is she decided to leave the Catholic Church for the Episcopal Church, in part because of its teachings about homosexuality. Despite the joy she has in her life, she sees the Catholic Church’s teachings as haunting her – particularly the language of “intrinsic disorder”– because of their impacts on LGBTQ+ people. She observes: “When we talk about the effects of these teachings, it doesn’t matter if it’s the act or the being. When you hear those words, there is no separation of the act from who I am.”

What haunts her today, despite her fulfillment in the Episcopal Church, is the fact that the language of “intrinsic disorder” gets into LGBTQ+ Catholics like her. Social scientists have shown that religious messages like these contribute to the lower mental health and self-esteem, substance abuse, and even increased suicide rates that plague the LGBTQ+ community.

It has been 40 years since the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith (CDF) released its “Halloween Letter” naming homosexual behaviors as “intrinsically disordered.” On the one hand, the Church simply reaffirmed its teaching disapproving of homosexual activity. Yet, on the other hand, in the midst of a HIV/AIDS crisis plaguing especially gay men, this Letter had precisely the effect Brittany and Catherine describe: it became something that haunts many LGBTQ+ Catholics who internalize the Church message. For many LGBTQ+ Catholics, these words become a refrain of shame given by the Church narrating how they understand the very essence of who they are.

Catherine and Brittany are two participants in my dissertation project, a study of 125 cisgender gay men and lesbian women, half of whom are practicing and half of whom are former-practicing U.S. Catholics. Many evoke permutations on the words “intrinsic disorder” and can approximate the date in which that CDF letter came out. For others, even if they do not use the exact words, they too articulate how the Church’s teaching marked them with a level of shame they’ve had to work through in their lives. Given this reality, it is not surprising that the Church’s teachings on homosexuality are one of the chief reasons people leave Catholicism today.

The papacies of both Francis and Leo XIV are known for a pastoral emphasis over doctrinal emphasis regarding LGBTQ+ people. This tone includes Pope Francis’ famous “who am I to judge?” sentiment about gay priests and later extended to LGBTQ+ people as well. It also includes Leo’s call to de-emphasize sexual sins. At the same time, the Church’s doctrine, including the language of “intrinsic disorder” remains the same, something known intimately to all 125 of my participants. Many who leave the Church and many who stay in it, as well as those who feel caught somewhere in between, hope the Church will change its official teaching to match its pastoral tone.

As we look back over the past forty years, it is worth considering Catherine and Brittany’s assessment about the effects of the Halloween letter and its usage of the words “intrinsic disorder.” This language reflects the Church’s larger reliance on the philosophies of Aristotle and St. Thomas Aquinas in its view that God created human sexuality for the purpose of procreation and the bonding of the married man and woman. From the Church’s perspective, a whole collection of behaviors qualify as “intrinsically disordered” including contraception. Contraception and homosexual behavior from a Thomistic perspective would both be seen as the same – behaviors that are not ordered towards the purpose of procreation.

But there is a difference in how these two examples are personally experienced and this is the enduring effect of the CDF’s 1986 letter. Few (if any) heterosexual Catholics connect the usage of contraception (behavior) with the truth of who they are (being). Said another way, few heterosexual Catholics say “I use contraception therefore I am intrinsically disordered.” Yet, many LGBTQ+ Catholics, including a large quantity in my dissertation study, see the Church’s teachings as speaking to who they are as persons. While Catholics like Catherine express how they find love and ultimately their pathway to God through their same-sex partnerships and marriages, they feel this very love is condemned, pointing back to themselves as “intrinsically disordered.”

In an era of pastoral accompaniment, the challenge is how to move forward through this pastoral-doctrinal tension. Despite Pope Leo’s pastoral approach, statements like the Halloween Letter live on haunting LGBTQ+ Catholics leading future members to leave the Church as well. Navigating this tension, all of us in the Church might embody Francis and Leo’s call to synodality by listening closely and attentively so that we might see what the Spirit might be calling us to regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion.

—Father Lucas Sharma SJ, October 21, 2026